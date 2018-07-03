Nick Loeb, the former fiancé of "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara, is directing the filming of a Roe v. Wade-themed movie in New Orleans, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Until now, details about the film haven't been publicized -- by design. Loeb said he has kept quiet about the filming because of its sensitive subject matter.

Even the name of film hasn't been disclosed, according the report.

The landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling has been bubbled up recently in daily news coverage since the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

The report names Jon Voight, Robert Davi and Stacey Dash as actors. Alveda King, the niece of Martin Luther King Jr., is the independent film's executive producer.

Loeb, who has been in the news lately for his involvement in a legal battle with Vergara over frozen embryos, called the abortion topic "one of the most controversial political decisions in history."

"It divides us and makes us uncomfortable,” Loeb told THR.

In Roe v. Wade decision, the Supreme Court said in its majority opinion that a woman’s right to privacy under the due process clause of the 14th Amendment extends to her decision to terminate her pregnancy in the first two trimesters.

Vanity Fair reports the film is due out in 2019.

Click here to read THR's full story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.