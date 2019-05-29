Dozens of eerie, chilling, gruesome, suspenseful and terrifying movies are coming to New Orleans in a single weekend, courtesy of the Overlook Film Festival.

Beyond its horror films, Overlook will feature appearances by actor Elijah Wood and writer-director Robert Rodriguez, interactive events, immersive presentations and live performances.

Screening 26 features and 18 shorts from 11 countries, the festival runs Thursday, May 30, through Sunday, June 2. Passes and tickets are available at overlookfilmfest.com.

Overlook Horror Film Fest Screening Schedule “BLISS”: Joe Begos directs a story about an obsessed young artist who’ll do anything necessary to complete her masterpiece. Cast: Dora Madison…

Most of the Overlook screenings are at Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre and Regal Cinebarre Canal Place. Virtual reality experiences, panels and live events will take place at various locations in the French Quarter area.

Although the Canal Place theater business shut down suddenly last week, the theaters will reopen for the Overlook Film Festival. The festival screening schedule remains as announced, said Zaf Yumru, public relations manager of Overlook. Overlook staff will screen all of the films scheduled for Canal Place showings and will handle the festival's box office, he said.

Following the Overlook Film Festival’s first time in New Orleans last year, festival co-directors Michael Lerman and Landon Zakheim were eager to return.

“We always loved New Orleans for being a haunted city,” Lerman said. “It’s dripping with atmosphere, a natural fit for what we’re doing. The city embraced us with open arms, and we couldn’t feel more comfortable here. We’re making it our home.”

The dreadful fun begins at 7 p.m. Thursday at Le Petit Theatre with the U.S. premiere of Jim Jarmusch’s all-star zombie movie, “The Dead Don’t Die.” The film’s horde of famous cast members includes Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Rosie Perez, Iggy Pop, Selena Gomez, Carol Kane and Tom Waits.

“A Jim Jarmusch zombie film, that’s a big get for us,” Lerman said. “After it was the opening night film at Cannes, showing it in New Orleans is exciting for us.”

Overlook’s centerpiece film, “Come to Daddy,” screens at 7 p.m. Friday at Le Petit Theatre. Elijah Wood (“The Lord of the Rings” trilogy), one of the festival celebrity guests, stars in the film about a young man who travels to a small seaside town to see his long-lost father.

Wood is also appearing at a live presentation of his “Visitations” podcast Saturday and a Friday Q&A with Robert Rodriquez following a screening at UNO of the director’s 1998 cult classic, “The Faculty.” Also Friday, Rodriquez will conduct a master class in low-budget filmmaking and screen his micro-budget film, “Red 11.”

Closing night film “The Lodge” screens at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, at Le Petit Theatre. It’s the English-language debut from on-the-rise Austrian writer-directors Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala.

“These two filmmakers came out of nowhere a few years ago with a fantastic horror movie called ‘Goodnight Mommy,’ ” Lerman said. “It rocked the genre community.”

The Overlook Film Festival debuted in 2017 at the Timberline Lodge on Oregon’s Mount Hood. In 2018, Lerman and Zakheim moved the event to New Orleans. Lerman’s and Zakheim’s other experience includes the Toronto, Philadelphia, Palm Springs, Sundance and Denver film festivals. They discover something new every time they stage a festival.

“I learn about the audiences, infrastructure and new venues,” Lerman said. “When we move to a new place it involves rebuilding, but this is an audience we really love. We’re trying to build the best festival we can for the audience and for New Orleans.”