Gators moving down Bourbon Street, slow-running molasses, voodoo rituals and New Orleans mosquitoes. The Big Apple met the Big Easy on Saturday night.
In a skit titled "New Orleans Vacation," the legendary comedy television show Saturday Night Live poked fun at New Orleans tourists over the weekend. Host James McAvoy and cast member, Heidi Gardner, act as a couple returning from their vacation to the Crescent City. Kenan Thompson, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett and Melissa Villaseñor join the couple for a post-vacation dinner in the skit.
Much to the dismay of fellow skit members, McAvoy and Gardner obnoxiously tell tales of Bourbon Street and getting robbed in what they are convinced was an authentic voodoo ritual.
McAvoy broke character several times during the sketch, noticeably laughing when Gardner talked about encountering a shirtless woman.
Can't see video? Click link below.