How did New Orleans area and Mississippi Gulf Coast residents help the United States be the first to walk on the moon?
Find out at 9 p.m. Friday when WYES, Channel 12 presents "Chasing the Moon: The Crescent City Connection." The show also will be streamed at wyes.org.
"Past and present workers at the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East and The Stennis Space Center in Mississippi will recount how they all pulled together to meet the challenge of getting a man on the moon by the end of the 1960s and the pride they felt when astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took those first steps on July 20, 1969," according to a news release.
“The big contribution Michoud made was to build that gigantic booster. It was 138 feet tall. And it was 33 feet in diameter. It was huge and it was the critical part in order to get that mass off the ground,” remembers retired engineer Randall Tassin, who began his 42-year career at Michoud in 1962.
Stennis Space Center in Mississippi is where the rockets are tested.
Deputy director Randall Galloway notes, “We were in the cold war. The Russians were going to the moon. One of the things that kept the Russians from getting to the moon was they never built a place to test their rocket stages as a whole stage. We did that here.”
The program will also take viewers on a rocket test stand at the Stennis Space Center and a tour of the Infinity Science Center.
WYES Director of Community Projects Marcia Kavanaugh will be joined by a panel of guests — author and historian Cindy Manto, executive director of STEM NOLA Dr. Calvin Mackie and NASA Space Launch System Quality Engineer Dr. K. Renee Horton — to discuss the past, present and future of the nation’s space program.
Check local listings for the WYES channel in your area.
The program is part of PBS’ three-part series "American Experience: Chasing the Moon” beginning Monday, July 8.
The station will host a free preview screening of one of the episodes at 1 p.m. Saturday at the WYES Paulette and Frank Stewart Innovation Center for Education Media, 916 Navarre Ave., New Orleans. Special guest Horton will answer questions.
Seating is limited; RSVP at wyes.org/events. Both the program and event are made possible by WGBH.