In the Louisiana-filmed “Blaze,” Blaze Foley tells the love of his life what he wants to be.
“I'm don’t want to be a star,” Foley says as he and Sybil Rosen cuddle in the back of a pickup. “I wants to be a legend. Stars burn up because they shine for themselves. A legend lasts forever.”
Foley led a rocky life. His career never took off. And then he was shot to death in 1989 at 39. But his wish came true.
Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson and John Prine recorded Foley’s songs. His peers Townes Van Zandt and Lucinda Williams composed songs about him. Rosen penned a memoir, "Living in the Woods in a Tree: Remembering Blaze Foley."
Now writer-director Ethan Hawke’s “Blaze” tells the Texas singer-songwriter’s story in a richly textured biopic.
Shot in Jackson at Village Studio and at locations in St. Francisville, Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Woodville, Mississippi, “Blaze” is an intimate portrait of a talented but troubled artist whose demons got the best of him. That goes for his career and his relationship with Rosen.
“I think my days of being your muse are over,” Rosen tells Foley in the stark apartment they share in Chicago. Foley pleads his response. “You’re part of me, Sybil, no matter what,” he says. “And it’s real love. But there’s other stuff going on out there, things that aren’t love. I don’t know why I have to let them take me.”
Hawke wrote the “Blaze” screenplay with Rosen, basing it in part on her book. The film jumps constantly in time during Foley’s life and after his death. Despite this nonchronological design, the storytelling smoothly combines Foley’s humor, heartbreak and music. Sensitively helmed by Hawke, it’s a labor of love, one that usually stops short of fawning over its subject.
First-time actor Ben Dickey’s performance as Blaze won the Sundance’s U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for acting. A singer-songwriter himself, Dickey delivers a natural performance. He reveals Foley being funny, philosophical, mystified, enraged and, in the character’s darkest moments, broken.
“Blaze” is as much a love story as an account of Foley’s quixotic journey in the music business. Alia Shawkat (“Search Party,” “Arrested Development”) co-stars as Rosen. Novice actor Dickey and veteran actress Shawkat portray Foley and Rosen as tender and loving during the idyllic life they share in a treehouse in the Georgia woods. They’ll never be happier.
Rosen’s belief in Foley’s talent launches the disintegration of their relationship. “I think we should go to Austin,” she says. “It’s time for you to peddle your songs. We can’t just be squirrels.”
Foley’s lingering psychological damage from his past life may explain his inability to cope with indifferent audiences. He’s the tortured artist and then some. Dickey’s willingness to go to his character’s darkest places and Shawkat’s progression from loving cheerleader to a woman and artist who refuses to drown with her difficult partner create poignant drama.
Hawke surrounds Dickey and Shawkat with a colorful group of supporting players that only he could assemble. A trio of notables — Richard Linklater, who directed Hawke in “Boyhood” and “Before Sunset,” and Steve Zahn and Sam Rockwell — play newly rich oil men who unwisely sign the unreliable Foley to a record deal.
And many musicians act and sing in “Blaze.” New Orleans’ Alynda Lee Segarra (Hurray for the Riff Raff) plays Foley’s sister, Marsha, in a strangely comic and melancholy nursing-home scene featuring singer-actor Kris Kristofferson as Foley’s nearly silent father.
Charlie Sexton relaxes into the role of Townes Van Zandt, another doomed, legendary Texas singer-songwriter. Sexton becomes the movie’s de facto narrator when the droll Van Zandt talks about his late friend during a radio station interview.
Other music people in the film include New Orleans singer-harmonica player Johnny Sansone; Baton Rouge singer-songwriter Jodi James as a waitress at Austin’s The Outhouse bar; and Lloyd “Teddy” Johnson Jr., owner of the world-famous Teddy’s Juke Joint in Zachary, as Foley’s best friend, Concho. New Orleans actress Jenn Lyon (“Claws”) plays another of the film’s lively supporting roles, the cocaine-sniffing barfly Cinnamon.
Despite more than 40 locations, 100 speaking parts and 500 extras, "Blaze" is most of all a deeply personal explanation of a gifted, deeply flawed artist. Earnest and well-crafted, the film earns empathy for the legend it reveals.