She made it through rhubarb pie and blueberry tarts, macarons and fennel cake. But it was another kind of cake that sent New Orleans' Jordan Kanouse home on Food Network's "Spring Baking Championship's" fourth episode Monday night.
Kanouse had never made a Lane cake. It's more an Alabama thing — a sponge cake full of candied fruit, raisins, pecans, coconut, and a little bourbon for good measure.
The contestants' main challenge was to make over specific cakes, putting their spin on classic Southern confections.
Kanouse's idea: brandied-soaked apricot and almond cake with a white chocolate namelaka (a pastry cream that combines ganache and gelatin).
"I'm giving this Lane cake a very modern makeover," Kanouse said. "It should be interesting."
The last-minute twist was pepper jelly, which she incorporated into the namelaka.
"I'm not sure how close it is to a Lane cake," judge and Cooking Channel host Lorraine Pascale said. "There's no coconut. There's hardly any dried fruit. I think you've gone so far down the lane, that you're nowhere near it."
Judge Nancy Fuller, owner of multimillion-dollar Ginsberg’s Foods, liked the texture of Kanouse's cake, but judge Duff Goldman (Charm City Cakes), wasn't impressed with her namelaka.
"Unfortunately, the baker leaving us today is Jordan," host Clinton Kelly ("What Not to Wear," "The Chew") said at show's end.
"I don't want to go, especially at this point in the competition … it's still like an honor to have made it this far," Kanouse said.
The 30-year-old French Settlement native is a pastry chef at Jack Rose restaurant and Silver Whistle Café, both inside the Pontchartrain Hotel in New Orleans. She also runs her own baking business, Bombshell Sweets.