The fall movie season isn’t as serious as it used to be.
Several awards-courting films are opening, but there’s also a remake of the 1987 sci-fi classic “Predator”; another Marvel superhero movie, “Venom”; Disney’s “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”; the animated “The Grinch”; a back-to-school comedy with Kevin Hart and “Girls Trip” star Tiffany Haddish; and the second installment of J.K. Rowlings’ “Harry Potter” spinoff series, “Fantastic Beasts.”
Two nonmainstream films made in Louisiana — the New Orleans-shot “Assassination Nation” and “Blaze,” which filmed in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and other Louisiana locations — open Sept. 21.
Sundance Film Festival favorite “Assassination Nation” tells an ultraviolent revenge tale of a small town gone mad. “Blaze,” another Sundance selection, recounts the short and troubled life of singer-songwriter Blaze Foley. Actor-director Ethan Hawke cast musicians in several roles, including New Orleans singer Alynda Lee Segarra (Hurray for the Riff Raff). She steals her scenes as Foley’s singing sister.
The season’s potential awards-contenders include “First Man,” a 1960s-set drama about NASA’s quest to reach the moon. The film reunites “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle with the hit musical’s leading man, Ryan Gosling.
In “Boy Erased,” the gay son of a small-town Baptist minister is told he must go to gay-conversion therapy or else. Lucas Hedges plays the son, and Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe portray the parents. And Steve McQueen, the director of “12 Years a Slave,” returns with “Widows,” a female-led crime drama.
Many of the movies opening between Sept. 14 and Nov. 16 are listed below. Opening dates are subject to change and may vary from city to city.
Sept. 14
“A SIMPLE FAVOR”: Comedy director Paul Feig (“Bridesmaids,” “Spy”) veers into mystery-suspense. Anna Kendrick (“Pitch Perfect”) plays a video blogger who investigates the disappearance of her best friend (Blake Lively from “Gossip Girl”).
“THE PREDATOR”: In this “Predator” remake, the greatest hunters in the universe are stronger, smarter and deadlier than before. A random group of vigilantes, including ex-soldiers and a science teacher, must save humans from extinction. Featuring Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes (“Moonlight”), Jacob Tremblay and Olivia Munn.
“THE WIFE”: Married for nearly 40 years, Joan and Joe Castleman (Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryce) are a couple composed of opposites. He’s vain and brash. She’s shy and self-effacing. But sometimes Joan’s restless discontent cracks her serene surface.
“WHITE BOY RICK”: During the crack epidemic in 1980s Detroit, a white teenager becomes a major figure in the drug world. Featuring Matthew McConaughey, Bruce Dern, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Richie Merritt.
Sept. 21
“ASSASSINATION NATION”: Filmed in New Orleans. A small town explodes in communitywide violence after a hacker exposes the private lives of everyone in town. The mayhem centers around high school senior Lily (Odessa Young) and her three best friends.
“BLAZE”: A biopic about country singer-songwriter Blaze Foley directed by Ethan Hawke. Filmed in St. Francisville, Baton Rouge and New Orleans, the film features New Orleans singer Alynda Lee Segarra of Hurray for the Riff Raff in some scene-stealing scenes. Opening Sept. 21 at Cinnebarre Canal Place 9.
“LIFE ITSELF”: Oscar Isaac and Olivia Wilde lead an all-star cast in this multigenerational love story. Written and directed by Dan Fogelman (“This Is Us”). Opens in limited release. Universal
“THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS”: In this supernatural children’s adventure, 10-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle, a warlock, in an ancient house that ticks like a clock. Eli Roth, changing direction from his usual horror projects, directs Jack Black, Cate Blanchett and Owen Vaccaro as Lewis.
Sept 28
“NIGHT SCHOOL”: Funny guy Kevin Hart, funny lady Tiffany Haddish and “Girls Trip” director Malcolm D. Lee go back to school. Haddish plays GED teacher to Hart’s high-school dropout.
“SMALLFOOT”: In this animated feature, members of a yeti community panic when a smallfoot, aka human, is spotted near their village. Voice talent includes Channing Tatum, James Corden and LeBron James. Directed by former Baton Rouge resident Karey Kirkpatrick (“Over the Hedge,” “Chicken Run”).
Oct. 5
“A STAR IS BORN”: Bradley Cooper (“American Sniper,” “Silver Linings Playbook”) and Lady Gaga headline the fourth big-screen version of “A Star is Born.” Cooper also directs the tragic love story about a drowning country singer who falls for his on-the-rise protégé. Musicians Lukas Nelson, Jason Isbell and Mark Ronson are supporting players.
“PRIVATE LIFE”: A dramedy about a couple (Paul Giamatti and Kathryn Hahn) struggling to have a child. Directed by Tamara Jenkins (“The Savages,” “Down and Out in Beverly Hills”). Opens in limited release.
“VENOM”: Tom Hardy (“The Dark Knight Rises,” “Mad Max: Fury Road”) stars as Venom, an especially dark and unsettling Marvel superhero. Michelle Williams co-stars.
Oct. 10
“22 JULY”: Director Paul Greengrass (“Captain Phillips,” “United 93”) recreates the aftermath of Norway’s deadliest terrorist attack. Opens in limited release.
Oct. 12
“BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE”: The advance buzz for “Bad Times at the El Royale” emanates from Chris Hemsworth’s shirtless scene in the rain. He’s one of seven secretive strangers holed up in a seedy Lake Tahoe hotel. Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson and Jon Hamm co-star.
“BEAUTIFUL BOY”: Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me by Your Name”) play father and son David and Nic Sheff in this story about a family’s years of struggles with addiction. Opening in limited release.
“FIRST MAN”: For his follow up to “La La Land,” director Damien Chazelle reunites with “La La Land” actor Ryan Gosling for a dramatization of NASA’s quest to land a man on the moon. Josh Singer (“Spotlight”) based the screenplay on the book by James R. Hansen.
“GOOSEBUMPS 2: HAUNTED HALLOWEEN”: Halloween comes to life in the second film based on R.L. Stine’s horror stories for children.
“THE OLD MAN & THE GUN”: Robert Redford says it’s his last movie. The 81-year-old actor plays Forrest Tucker, a 70-year-old convict who escapes from San Quentin and goes on a robbery spree. Casey Affleck, Sissy Spacek, Danny Glover, Tika Sumpter, Keith Carradine, Isiah Whitlock Jr., John David Washington and Tom Waits join Redford’s supposed swan song.
Oct. 19
“CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?”: Melissa McCarthy stars as Lee Israel, the best-selling biographer who made a living in the 1970s and ’80s by writing about Katharine Hepburn, Tallulah Bankhead, Estee Lauder, etc. When Israel’s work falls out of commercial favor, she turns to deception with the help of a friend (Richard E. Grant). Opening in limited release.
“HALLOWEEN”: Forty years after Laurie Strode’s terrifying first date with Michael Myers, she confronts the masked serial killer again for their final confrontation. Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her career-launching role. Horror maestro John Carpenter composed the musical score.
“MID90S”: Actor Jonah Hill makes his directorial debut with a comedy about a troubled 13-year-old in mid-’90s Los Angeles. Opens in limited release.
“THE HATE U GIVE”: After a police officer kills her best friend, Starr Carter is torn between two worlds — the poor black neighborhood where she lives and the rich, mostly white prep school she attends. Directed by George Tillman Jr. and starring Amandla Stenberg and Regina Hall.
“WILDLIFE”: Actor Paul Dano makes his directorial debut with this Montana-set, 1960s-era drama about a woman whose husband abandons her and their son. Featuring Carey Mulligan and Jake Gyllenhaal. Opens in limited release.
Oct. 26
“HUNTER KILLER”: An American submarine captain (Gerard Butler) who’s searching the Arctic Ocean for a missing sub learns there’s been a coup in Russia. The captain and Navy SEALs launch a rescue mission to save the abducted Russian president. Gary Oldman, Common and Linda Cardellini co-star.
“JOHNNY ENGLISH STRIKES AGAIN”: God help the queen. Rowan Atkinson returns as Britain’s most incompetent secret agent. After a cyberattack exposes every undercover agent in the United Kingdom, Johnny English leaves retirement to save the nation.
“SUSPIRIA”: In this remake of Dario Argento’s 1977 horror classic, Dakota Johnson plays an ambitious young dancer at a Berlin dance academy led by Tilda Swinton. Opens in limited release.
Nov. 2
“BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY”: A biopic about Freddie Mercury, the flamboyant lead singer of the operatic British rock group Queen. Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”) leads the cast.
“BOY ERASED”: Lucas Hedges (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “Lady Bird”) plays the gay son of a Baptist minister. His parents give him an ultimatum: undergo gay conversion therapy or be disowned. Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe co-star. Opens in limited release.
“NOBODY’S FOOL”: Hoping to stop all her foolishness, wild child Tanya (Tiffany Haddish of “Girls Trip”) asks her conservative sister (Tika Sumpter) for help. Written and directed by Tyler Perry.
“THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS”: Clara journeys into the mystical Four Realms. Based on E.T.A. Hoffmann’s “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” the film stars Mackenzie Foy (Clara), Keira
Nov. 7
“THE FRONT RUNNER”: Hugh Jackman stars as Gary Hart, the U.S. senator whose likely nomination for the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination was sabotaged by an extramarital affair. Jason Reitman directs this political satire. Vera Farmiga, J.K. Simmons and Alfred Molina co-star.
Nov. 9
“THE GRINCH”: Christmas hater the Grinch returns in this animated adaptation of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Benedict Cumberbatch speaks the Grinch role. From the studio that produced the “Despicable Me” movies.
“THE GIRL IN THE SPIDER’S WEB”: Lisbeth Salander, the tattoo-covered vigilante-hacker created by the late Stieg Larsson, returns in a film based on the first book not written by the character’s creator. Claire Foy from “The Crown” stars. Opens in limited release.
“OUTLAW KING”: Chris Pine headlines this biopic about medieval Scottish revolutionary Robert the Bruce. Opens in limited release.
“OVERLORD”: The day before D-Day, American paratroopers drop behind enemy lines for a special mission. In this horror-war movie hybrid, the Americans quickly realize more than military operations are afoot in a Nazi-occupied village. Opens in limited release.
“PETERLOO”: Mike Leigh (“Life is Sweet”) directs this historical drama about the Peterloo Massacre. In 1819, British cavalry charged a crowd of 80,000 protesters who were seeking democratic reforms. Opens in limited release.
Nov. 16
“FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD”: In the second of five new adventures from “Harry Potter” creator J.K. Rowling, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and his former student, Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), struggle to stop dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) from world domination.
“THE BALLAD OF BUSTER SCRUGGS”: The first installment of Joel and Ethan Coen’s six-part anthology Western. Tim Blake Nelson plays the title character. Opens in limited release.
“INSTANT FAMILY”: A childless couple played by Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne adopt three unruly siblings. Octavia Spencer, Tig Notaro and Margo Martindale co-star in this family comedy.
“WIDOWS”: The talent involved in this thriller invites great expectations. Steve McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”) directed the film and co-wrote the original screenplay with Gillian Flynn (“Gone Girl”). Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki and Cynthia Eriv star as four widows united by the debt incurred by their husbands’ criminal deeds. Liam Neeson, Colin Farrell, Robert Duvall, Daniel Kaluuya and Lukas Haas co-star.