CBS announced Monday in a press release that it renewed "NCIS: New Orleans" for a sixth season.
NCIS: New Orleans, starring Scott Bakula, averages almost 11 million weekly viewers, according to CBS. CBS also announced Monday that it will renew "NCIS: Los Angeles" for 2019-2020 season as well.
"Both shows have been key pillars to the CBS schedule for several years," President of CBS Entertainment Kelly Kahl said in a press release. "They offer heoric stories, big stars and have attracted a passionate, loyal fan base. We're excited to have Chris (O'Donnell), LL (Cool J), Scott (Bakula) and these terrific casts back to bring more terrific NCIS stories to viewers in the U.S. and around the world."
NCIS: New Orleans is the latest in a series of renewals for CBS. Other renewals include "Young Sheldon", "Criminal Minds" and "Magnum P.I."