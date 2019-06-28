Opening two months after the Avengers’ grand finale, “Avengers: Endgame,” “Spider-Man: Far from Home” puts young Peter Parker in the superhero driver’s seat. His mentor, the late Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, has officially passed the protecting-the-Earth torch to Parker, aka Spider-Man.
Despite the awesome responsibility thrust upon Parker — and the intimidation factor that comes with being the first Marvel superhero movie after the ridiculously popular “Endgame” — “Far from Home” is light on its feet. A high-spirited superhero romp, the movie doesn’t take itself too seriously.
Stark and other Avengers, of course, died in “Endgame.” The many losses in “Endgame” and the preceding “Infinity War” spelled the end for the Avengers’ era as a superhero collective guarding the universe.
Much of “Spider-Man: Far from Home” is about Parker’s readiness to step up. Is this 16-year-old prepared to save the Earth from whatever immensely destructive malefactors come this way? In the meantime, Parker is totally crushing on M.J., one of his classmates at Midtown High School in Queens, New York City.
Returning as Parker/Spider-Man, 23-year-old British actor Tom Holland convincingly plays a conflicted teenager who happens to be a superhero. Never mind his superhero duties, Parker wants most of all to ingratiate himself with M.J. during a school trip to Europe.
Battles with giant monsters destroying historic swaths of Venice, Prague and London aren’t what he had mind. On top of that, he’s grieving for Stark/Iron Man and grappling with E.D.I.T.H., the incredibly powerful weapons and surveillance system Stark bequeathed to him.
As the overwhelmed Parker, Holland adroitly combines heart and lightheartedness into his performance. Director Jon Watts and screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers — all part of the team behind 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” — also keep the tone fun. Thankfully, the entertaining “Far from Home” avoids the deadening bleakness that can turn superhero movies into protracted slogs.
Far from being dark and lifeless, the super-lively “Far from Home” combines visually spectacular action with a clever teen comedy and sweet romance.
Zendaya co-stars as Parker’s crush, M.J., a girl who knows what’s up but keeps her cards close. Parker’s romantic interest in M.J. fuels the movie’s storyline at least as much as his battles with the Elementals, giant monsters made of fire and water. Torn between being with M.J. and saving Venice and Prague from the Elementals, Parker seems a bit selfless at times. But in the breezy “Far from Home,” even his temporary reluctance to save thousands of humans from annihilation can be forgiven.
The movie’s comedy comes from Parker’s numerous crush moments, general teen awkwardness and his best friend and Spider-Man confidant, Ned. Played by Jacob Batalon, Ned is one of several returning characters from “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” A wonderfully deadpan actor, Batalon seems poised for a major comedy career.
There’s more comedy from the indubitable Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. A nagging thorn in Parker’s side, Fury insists that he ruin his Euro trip by joining Fury’s team in the fight against the Elementals. No one does angry or irritable better than Jackson.
Fury’s team includes a new superhero from an Earth in another dimension, Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio. In Stark’s absence, Mysterio becomes a new mentor for Parker, the fledging superhero plagued by adolescent doubts about his worthiness to fill Iron Man’s shoes. Initially, at least, Jake Gyllenhaal projects Beck/Mysterio with plenty of convincing gravitas.
Gyllenhaal and the rest the strong cast, Holland’s disarming performance as the not-sure-of-himself Spider-Man, Watts’ focused direction for a clever script that’s about more than special effects, combine to make “Far from Home” a superhero movie even non-superhero fans can follow and even enjoy.
The film opens Tuesday (July 2) in wide release.