Dave Bartholomew, the famed music producer, songwriter, arranger, trumpeter and bandleader who helped create rock 'n' roll and introduce the world to the New Orleans sound, has died at 100 years-old, according to a WWL-TV report.

The report said Bartholomew's son confirmed the news of his father's death on Sunday.

Bartholomew, born on Christmas Eve in 1918 in Edgard, Louisiana, is best known as the producer, songwriter and arranger behind New Orleans legend Antoine "Fats" Domino's biggest hits in the 1950s and 60s, including "Ain't That a Shame," "Blue Monday," "Walking to New Orleans," Domino's version of "Blueberry Hill" and many more.

He has received nearly every major music award in the industry, including being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991, the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1998 and he also received a special Grammy Trustees Award in 2012.

Bartholomew is survived by his wife and two sons, Don, a musician and record producer; and Ron, as well as several grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

