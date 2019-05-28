Between 1871 and 1896, W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan composed 14 musical productions that have come to be known as operettas.
“The Mikado,” “The H.M.S. Pinafore” and “The Pirates of Penzance” are the most widely known. But an entire generation of New Orleanians may be growing up without ever having seen any of them.
Michael McKelvey, going into his fourth year as artistic director of Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University, is trying to fill that void.
On Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, Summer Lyric will open its 2019 season with what McKelvey calls a “semi-staged concert” of “The Pirates of Penzance.”
The entire two-act operetta will be sung by a cast of 36 in full costume, but there will not be a set, McKelvey explained.
The production, which falls under the heading of “Lyric Lagniappe,” is part of an experiment he is conducting to gauge local interest in Gilbert & Sullivan works and others in a similar vein.
“The reason we’re doing this as a concert rather than as a full operetta is that (the musical form) hasn’t been done by Summer Lyric in 15 years,” McKelvey said. “But we don’t know if the demand is great enough for us to do an entire production and rely on getting the numbers that we need to make our budget,” he added, hinting that if audiences seem interested, it could lead to operettas being staged in subsequent seasons.
Heading the cast are well-known local actors Sean Patterson as the Major General, Elizabeth Argus as Ruth and John Michael Haas as Frederick. Making their SLT debuts are Olivia Yokers as Mabel and Andre Chiang as the Pirate King.
The singers will be accompanied by an 18-piece orchestra on the stage conducted by C. Leonard Raybon. McKelvey and Jaune Buisson will direct the staging and choreography of the scenes and musical numbers.
***************************
"The Pirates of Penzance"
WHAT: A staged music- and singing-only presentation of Gilbert & Sullivan’s 1879 operetta by Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Dixon Hall, Tulane University
TICKETS: $20-$35
INFO: (504) 865-5269. summerlyric.tulane.edu/