Drake's love for New Orleans runs deep.
And the Canadian superstar's love was made even more apparent with the release of the video for his single "In My Feelings" Thursday night.
The video, shot by Drake's go-to director Karena Evans, for the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 adds visuals from all over the Crescent City to go with the song's New Orleans-inspired beat.
The Plaza Tower, The Mercedes-Benz Superdome, and the Crescent City Connection Bridge are just a few of the sites seen in the opening of the video where Drake, donning a gold grill and doing his best imitation of a southern accent, professes his love for "Keke" (played by Lala Anthony) outside her Garden District mansion before her mom (played by Phylicia Rashad) shoos him away.
From there, Drake bounces all over the city -- a mural of friend and mentor Lil Wayne in Hollygrove, the French Quarter, Dat Dog, the Blue Nile and Electric Ladyland Tattoo on Frenchmen Street, Gene's Po-Boys on Elysian Fields Avenue and more -- accompanied by New Orleanians dancing to the music.
Cameos in the video include Bounce legend Big Freedia, the Storyville Stompers Brass Band, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Yung Mami of City Girls (who are featured in the song) and Shiggy, the man who started the viral dance challenge that helped catapult "In My Feelings" to the top of the charts.
The video ends featuring some of the more popular #ShiggyChallenge videos that were shared on social media, including one shot by former LSU football player Odell Beckham Jr.
Watch the video for "In My Feelings" below.