The Rolling Stones won't be playing at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, so what will happen to your tickets?

Fans are urged to hold onto their existing tickets as they work to reschedule tour dates, which will be announced shortly, the band said in a tweet Saturday morning.

Jazz Fest announced in a tweet that updates on May 2 ticket refunds and second weekend VIP package adjustments are coming.

The Rolling Stones' No Filter tour was postponed so that Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment. Mick is expected to make a complete recovery and will return to stage as soon as possible, the band said.

The Rolling Stones’ day is the first time in the modern history of Jazz Fest that daily admission at the Fair Grounds has been capped. Jazz Fest producer Quint Davis has said attendance would be limited to a number that can "fit comfortably" on the Acura Stage field. The festival has not said how many tickets will be sold; one source placed the number at approximately 47,000.

In another twist for May 2, all other stages at the Fair Grounds were to go silent when the Stones start up. As the newly released cubes reveal, the Stones were scheduled to hit the Acura Stage at 5 p.m. and perform for two hours.

Tickets to see the Rolling Stones at Jazz Fest proved to be a hot commodity. A pre-sale for Louisiana residents in January at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome drew thousands of locals, many of whom camped out overnight. Each person with a valid Louisiana ID could purchase a maximum of two tickets.

The remaining Stones tickets in the initial allotment sold out the following day after going on sale to the general public.

Since then, “Stones Thursday” tickets have sold for well above face value on the secondary ticket market.