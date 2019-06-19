The compositions of 19th-century Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg won't ring too many bells with today's pop fans. But their parents might recognize bits of the Grieg repertoire in songs that were popular during the early rock 'n' roll era.
One of Grieg’s most famous works, “Piano Concerto in A Minor,” was adapted into an instrumental hit record titled “Asia Minor” in 1961 by a jazz pianist under the pseudonym of Kokomo.
And the opening bars of the first movement in Grieg’s “Peer Gynt Suite No. 1” titled “Morning Mood” formed the musical backdrop for a vocal cover song by Jay & The Americans, similarly titled “Dawning” in 1962.
“Peer Gynt Suite No. 1” will be the centerpiece of a Sunday, June 23, concert by the New Orleans Civic Symphony that will also feature works by three other renowned classical composers.
The free concert, titled “Sunsets and Farewells,” is being staged at the University of New Orleans Performing Arts Center and will also present Mozart’s overture to his opera, “Don Giovanni”; Edward Elgar’s “Serenade for Strings in E Minor”; and Modest Mussorgsky’s 1867 masterwork, “A Night on Bald Mountain,” as rearranged by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov 19 years later.
The 51-piece Civic Symphony will be conducted by its music director, Charles Taylor, who serves as chair of the UNO music department and director of its School of the Arts. This will be the final concert of the UNO-based orchestra’s 2018-19 season.
The popularity of the 15-minute, four-movement Grieg suite comes as no surprise to Taylor, who has conducted the work on previous occasions. “People hearing it, especially the first and fourth movements, will recognize the melodies immediately,” he said.
The original “Peer Gynt” score was commissioned from Grieg in 1874 by Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen as incidental music for Ibsen’s five-act stage play of that name, Taylor explained. Grieg later extracted two groups of his favorite movements and compiled them into suites with four movements in each. '"Suite No. 1’ is the more famous, more familiar of the two,” Taylor noted.
Variations of Grieg’s famous piano concerto can be discerned in parts of the orchestration of the second movement of his “Suite No. 1.” The third movement follows a lively waltz tempo. The fourth and shortest movement, “In the Hall of the Mountain King,” with its distinctive bassoon-opening solo and dramatically heavy strings and timpani, became widely known through usage in film soundtracks, Warner Bros. cartoons, video games and later adaptations by rock bands to the present.
The 15-minute Mussorgsky/Rimsky-Korsakov piece, Taylor said, will be the more audience-familiar, macabre-sounding score from the 1940 Walt Disney animated feature film, “Fantasia.”
“Rimsky-Korsakov was a little bit younger than Mussorgsky but he lived longer,” Taylor said. “So, after Mussorgsky’s death (in 1881), he took it upon himself to make what most people would call a more Westernized version of the Mussorgsky work. The original has most of the same elements (as the later adaptation) but the ending is quite different.”
Regarding a musical lineup for next season, Taylor said he has the repertoire picked out but is not ready to announce it yet. The plan, he explained, is to schedule two performances of each concert, the first at UNO and the second at a location or locations still to be arranged. Hopefully, the second concert will be on the Monday nights following their Sunday performances, he said.
“If we can’t get people to come out here (to UNO), we’ll try to take it to where it’s more convenient for them. We’ll reach more people that way,” Taylor said.
****************
Sunsets and Farewells
The New Orleans Civic Symphony
7 p.m. Sunday
University of New Orleans Performing Arts Center Recital Hall, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans
Free. Donations accepted.