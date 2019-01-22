The chamber music ensemble Musaica will present a local premiere of Canadian composer Marjan Mozetich's “Angels in Flight” and air Brahms’ “Piano Quartet No. 2 in A-major" at two performances next week.
The concerts will be on Tuesday at the St. Charles Avenue Presbyterian Church, and on the UNO campus on Wednesday.
The Mozetich piece will feature Catherine Anderson (harp), Sarah Schettler (flute), Stephanie Thompson (clarinet) and a string quartet including Yuki Tanaka and Judith Fitzpatrick (violins), Ila Rondeau (viola) and Stefan Koch (cello).
The 45-minute Brahms Quartet will include Tanaka and Koch plus Bruce Owen (viola) and Diana Thacher (piano).
Anderson, who plays a prominent role in the Mozetich work, termed the piece “strenuous and challenging but also beautiful and very enjoyable. As you listen to it you can picture angels flying around.”
****************
Angels in Flight
WHEN/WHERE: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, St. Charles Avenue Presbyterian Church, 1545 State St., and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, UNO Performing Arts Center Recital Hall, 2000 Lakeshore Drive
TICKETS: Free; $10-$20 suggested donation
INFO: (504) 304-8608. musaica.org