The songs of Gillian Welch are quietly strong.
Singing in her rich alto voice, often accompanied by just guitars and banjo, Welch delivers her lyrics with the urgency and conviction of a performer backed by a wall of electric sound.
“I still want it to feel that way,” Welch said, speaking by phone from her home in Nashville. “I want it to hit you that way — even though it is going to hit you quietly.”
Welch crafts songs that are at home in modern America and others that could have been sung a century ago in an Appalachian cove. The opening lines of “Orphan Girl” fit either era. She sings in the first verse: “I am an orphan on life’s highway. But I’ll share my troubles if you go my way.”
Welch and musical partner David Rawlings will present “An Evening With Gillian Welch” Sunday at the the Civic Theatre on the heels of a sold-out show Saturday at the Acadiana Center for the Arts in Lafayette.
Over two decades, Welch and Rawlings have produced acclaimed albums, six under Welch’s name and three as the Dave Rawlings Machine. It is an especially long-lasting partnership for the music business.
“I’m not sure we have similar personalities, but we really have similar tastes, extremely similar tastes,” Welch said. “If you were looking for a creative partner, this is what you would look for.”
Welch and Rawlings not only like the same songs, Welch says, they like the same words in the same songs. In “Amazing Grace,” for example, they both love the word “wretch” in the first verse, when the singer extols God’s grace “that saved a wretch like me.”
“That’s what shocks you and makes you think, ‘What are we talking about here?’ ” Welch said. “That one word gives you a backstory to the person who is singing. And you need that to understand why they feel so ecstatic at that moment.”
When wrestling over a lyric in her own songs, Welch constantly searches for the right word, the one that will leave the greatest impact.
“You don’t have much room,” she said. “You don’t have much real estate. You have to be economical and use those words that really, like ‘wretch,’ just pack a punch.”
That kind of storytelling shines on “Look at Miss Ohio,” from 2003’s “Soul Journey” album, which is a sparsely told story that reveals much about the main character. “She’s a running around with her ragtop down,” Welch sings in the first verse. “She says I wanna do right but not right now.”
This character springs to life in a convertible looking for a little fun on a break from regular life.
“It’s such a balancing act, such a tightrope,” Welch said. “But if you can do it, just hit on the most universal things or just the most fundamental parts of the story, then this crazy, magical thing happens where each person just fills in the details from their own life. That makes the song completely ring true to them and kind of embeds the song right in their cortex.”
Last week, Welch re-released her 2003 album “Soul Journey” on vinyl via the record label she co-owns, Acony Records. Since 2000, she has released her own albums after leaving a major record label that was being absorbed by another company. She asked to be allowed to leave the label and went off on her own.
It wasn’t the safest move.
“It’s not without risk. It’s not for everybody,” she said. “You constantly have to gamble on yourself. You constantly have real risk, risk like financial ruin risk.”
Since then, she and Rawlings have only grown their fanbase.
For their current tour, Rawlings and Welch aren’t just playing tracks from “Soul Journey.” They have begun resurrecting songs that may have received little attention over the years. They’ve been practicing those hidden cuts from Welch’s albums, and they’ll perform a few from Rawlings’ albums as well.
“We feel like the shows are going to pull songs from all over the place,” Welch said. “We have been playing songs we haven’t played live hardly ever.”
An Evening With Gillian Welch
7 p.m. Sunday
The Civic Theatre, 510 O’Keefe Ave., New Orleans
Tickets: $34.50 to $55
For more information: civicnola.com