New Orleans native Lil Wayne and Blink-182 gave the world a mash-up it probably didn't see coming, and in doing so announced a joint tour that's hitting 34 cities nationwide.
But of those cities, New Orleans is nowhere on the list. The tour begins on June 27 in Columbus, Ohio and includes stops in Atlanta, Charlotte, and Tampa, Florida. The tour eventually lands in Jacksonville, Houston, Austin and Dallas.
Along with the tour announcement, the 36-year-old rapper and the 3-piece rock group collaborated on a mash-up of A Milli off of Lil Wayne's Tha Carter III album and What's My Age Again?, the band's 1999 smash hit.
Lil Wayne released the long-awaited The Carter V in September. Blink-182, meanwhile, has teased an upcoming album. The band is made up of bassist and vocalist Matt Skiba, guitarist and vocalist Tom Delonge and drummer Travis Barker.
Lil Wayne, whose given name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., grew up in New Orleans and often invokes the city's name in his lyrics. He was in Champion's Square in August for his 4th annual Lil WeezyAna Fest. It's unclear whether the event will continue for a fifth year. No listings appear for the event on Champion Square's website -- where the 2018 event was held -- or on ticket-selling platforms.
The new tour, though, carries West Coast dates of Tuesday Aug. 27 and Friday Aug. 30 through Monday, Sept. 2. Past versions of the music fest have been held in late August, though an 18-day gap between tour stops could allow for the event earlier in the month.
Five of the tour dates don't include Lil Wayne, according to the announcement. Pop punk band Neck Deep is also listed on the tour.
More info on the tour, dates and tickets can be found here.