The year has been good to Walter "Wolfman" Washington, and this weekend's concert might just take the cake.
The New Orleans funk/soul/R&B musician will celebrate his 75th birthday with a concert Saturday at Tipitina's, 501 Napoleon Ave. Special guests include blues guitarist Little Freddie King and soul singer Irma Thomas. Tickets are $15-$20. It's for folks 18 and up.
After more than 30 years performing with his band, The Roadmasters, and more than 50 years gigging overall, Washington has many reasons to smile in 2018.
In April, Washington released a stripped-down solo album, titled "My Future is My Past," on the national record label ANTI-. Produced by Galactic saxophonist Ben Ellman, the latest album is different from anything Washington had previously recorded, with some songs featuring only Wolfman and his guitar.
Though Washington hadn't thought to record songs that way, he eventually came around. It didn't hurt that the album featured guests like drummer Stanton Moore, keyboardist David Torkanowsky and bassist James Singleton.
"When I walked in the studio and saw all them cats that I admire, I thought, 'This is gonna be a treat,' " Washington told The Advocate in April.
National publications like The New York Times and Chicago Tribune agreed the sounds were as sweet as advertised. Among the critical acclaim, Washington toured the country with Trombone Shorty as part of a New Orleans-style show, called Voodoo Threauxdown.
Though Washington's actual birthday is Dec. 21, Saturday night's concert will be an epic, singular showcase of New Orleans music. How does that sound? Is it funky? Bluesy? Jazzy? The Wolfman himself described it best in 2017.
"Part of being the Wolfman," he said, "you never know what's under my sleeves."