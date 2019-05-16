Anxious to get your hands on tickets to see the Rolling Stones' July 14 stop in New Orleans?

You'll have to wait until the public onsale date of May 31, unless you qualify for one of many early presales rolling out, but at least one online ticket exchange company seems to already have an allotment of tickets for the show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

StubHub appears to have an allotment for sale with the lowest of the 1,800-plus tickets listed, in the 652 section of the Superdome, costing $170 before fees. The highest priced ticket, located in the 141 section, will run concert-goers $1,424 before fees.

StubHub says in its fine print that the company won't refund ticket prices if they're bought at a price above the market rate.

Other stops on the Stones' No Filter Tour, like the July 19 show in Jacksonville, Florida, have tickets starting at less than $100, while shows in Houston, on July 24, and Foxborough, Massachusetts, on July 7, have ticket listings for $145 and $205 respectively.

Tickets to see the legendary rockers at what would have been "Rolling Stones Thursday" at this year's Jazz Fest sold initially for $185.

For those willing to wait for the release of official tickets through Ticketmaster, here is a rundown of upcoming presale dates before tickets hit the general public on May 31:

Satisfaction Presale: May 21, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

VIP Packages Early Presale: May 21, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Official Platinum Early Presale: May 21, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Fan Club Presale: May 29 at 10 a.m.-May 30 at 10 p.m.

VIP Packages Presale: May 29 at 10 a.m.-May 30 at 10 p.m.

Official Platinum Presale: May 29 at 10 a.m.-May 30 at 10 p.m.

American Express Presale: May 29 at 10 a.m.-May 30 at 10 p.m.

AEG Presale: May 30, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Ticketmaster Presale: May 30, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Venue Presale: May 30, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

