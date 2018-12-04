Half a famous rock duo and a young country crooner will headline Family Gras' brand-new Clearview Center location in 2019.
The free Family Gras, Feb. 22-24, will feature Hall & Oates' John Oates, country singer-songwriter Brett Eldredge, and Michael McDonald, according to the Family Gras website.
In the past, Family Gras has occupied the neutral ground on Veterans Memorial Boulevard, across from Lakeside Shopping Center. The parade-watching and live music event is moving to accommodate a new Jefferson Parish Mardi Gras parade route, offered as an option for the second-to-last week of Carnival. The new route essentially reverses the traditional Jefferson Parish parade track, beginning at Bonnabel, rolling down Veterans, jogging up Severn and ending at the Clearview Center.
On the traditional route, parades form at Clearview and set out east toward Bonnabel.
So far, four krewes have said they will take the new route, ending at Family Gras. They are Excalibur, Kings, Athena and Pandora.
Family Gras also features an art market and a Kids' Court with activities for children.
Past performers at Family Gras have included Cyndi Lauper, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, The Beach Boys, Fifth Harmony, Tony Orlando, the Pointer Sisters, Blood Sweat & Tears, Zack Brown Band, The Monkees, Leann Rimes, Becky G., and Jesse McCartney.