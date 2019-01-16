Get ready to rock out if you're heading to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the NFC Championship this weekend.

The New Orleans Saints announced Wednesday its choices for pregame and halftime festivities, as well as a special guest to sing the national anthem before the Saints rematch with the Los Angeles Rams.

Classic rockers Cheap Trick will perform a free concert before the game in Champions Square starting at 11:30 a.m. while Jimmy Buffett, who was recently announced as a headliner for the 50th anniversary of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, will perform the national anthem prior to kickoff.

The real treat, however, comes at halftime as New Orleans rapper Choppa and Atlanta's Ying Yang Twins are set to perform.

Choppa's 2003 hit "Choppa Style" has served as the Saints anthem during the 2018 season, inspiring countless dance-offs on the sidelines, in the locker room and in the streets of New Orleans. Choppa also recently recorded a remix of the song for Drew Brees' 40th birthday.

Ying Yang Twins' hit "Halftime (Stand Up and Get Crunk)" served as the Saints' anthem during their 2009 title run, and is played during games at the Superdome to this day.

Choppa and Ying Yang Twins will also be performing at Harrah's Casino over the weekend. Choppa is performing at the casino's Black and Gold Watch Party after the game, while Ying Yang Twins will take over Masquerade Nightclub Saturday night.