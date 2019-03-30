The Rolling Stones will not appear at 2019 New Orleans Jazz Fest after postponing their latest tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment.

The band announced Saturday that Jagger was told by doctors “he cannot go on tour at this time.” The band added that Jagger “is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.”

No more details about Jagger’s condition were provided.

Jazz Fest officials said more information will come about ticket refunds and the May 2 music lineup.

"I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this," Jagger said in a tweet Saturday morning. "I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone."

The Stones’ No Filter Tour was expected to start April 20 in Miami.

Landing the Rolling Stones for Jazz Fest was, in producer Quint Davis’ estimation, “a Biblical prophecy come true.”

The yearslong courtship stretched from Sao Paulo to Prague, and was finally consummated thanks to Davis’ connections and AEG’s clout.

Jazz Fest's interest likely never would have been taken seriously if not for entertainment industry titan AEG Live.

To cover the Stones’ multi-million-dollar fee, the festival priced tickets for that day at $185 – more than double Jazz Fest’s regular at-the-gate price, but in line with pricing for other stops on the Stones’ upcoming No Filter stadium tour of North America.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.