“In order to break the rules, you must first know the rules,” the saying goes. Classically trained French composer Gérard Grisey (1946-98) exemplifies this maxim.
As one of the founders and leading exponents of what has become known as the spectral music movement in the 1970s, Grisey and several other French and Romanian composers, began exploring new dimensions in musical sounds and timbres (the sounds that distinguish between instruments), and their discoveries were reflected in their avant-garde compositions, which were a break from the strictures of traditional classical music.
One of Grisey’s most notable works, and the next-to-last composition of his short life, “Vortex Temporum” will be performed in its 40-minute entirety at the Contemporary Arts Center on April 24 by Argento, a New York City-based, self-titled “New Music Project.”
Argento will perform the work with a sextet consisting of Marilyn Nonken on piano, Doori Na on violin, Stephanie Griffin on viola, Michael Katz on cello, Carol McGonnell on clarinet and Francesca Ferrara on flute. Michel Galante is the conductor.
The following night, at the University of New Orleans Performing Arts Center Recital Hall, Argento will perform new works by five student composers from the UNO composition studio, plus an original duet composed by Galante for clarinet and piano and one of his arrangements of a chamber piece by Alban Berg.
According to its mission statement, Argento “is dedicated to innovative musical performance and the discovery of daring artistic paths, championing contemporary cutting-edge composers and framing classical repertoire in new contexts.”
The 140-page musical score for “Vortex Temporum” is filled with complex note patterns and extensive notations by the composer. At the opening of the piece and again in a later movement, a series of arpeggios (connected notes in groups of four) for the winds and piano appear to form wave-like patterns across the staff.
The three sections of the first movement are based on three different types of sound waves: sine (curved) waves, square waves and sawtooth waves, Galante said. “These are acoustic metaphors,” he said.
Citing motion picture analogies, Galante said, “There are parts of the music — like movies — that are long phrases, and there are parts of the music that are very short and clippy. This piece has very long phrases that describe colors and mood scenes, and then it has very short phrases that that basically bring a lot action. A lot of the piece is a play between those things.”
The opening movement, Galante said, starts with a combination of winds and a deliberately de-tuned piano, and then in the second section, it largely focuses on the strings. The closing section of that movement is a piano solo.
“This is a way to achieve overall contrast,” Galante said. “You shine the spotlight on one instrumental group, then you shine the spotlight on another, then you shine the spotlight on yet another.”
Galante will be speaking about the piece before its performance, using the musicians assembled on the stage to demonstrate certain points he will be making. He also hinted that he might be using digital projections to further illustrate the complexity of the score and the composer’s intentions.
“We try to bring something that’s really fresh,” Galante said. “Something that’s going to bring surprises and new encounters for the audience, not something that they’ve heard before. Maybe it will give them new ideas about what music can do and it will inspire them. So basically it’s an optimistic kind of mission that we’re on.”
Argento New Music Project
WHEN and WHERE: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, Contemporary Arts Center, 900 Camp St., New Orleans; and 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, UNO Performing Arts Center Recital Hall, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans
TICKETS: $20 CAC members, $25 nonmembers
INFO: CAC (504) 528-3800. cacno.org. UNO (504) 280-6381