Choppa has been a busy man lately.
From partying with Drew Brees at his surprise 40th birthday to recording a remix of his hit "Choppa Style" in partnership with The Advocate, the rapper has been a hit in New Orleans.
His latest appearance came Tuesday as an opening act for Justin Timberlake at Smoothie King Center.
Choppa entertained the packed house in New Orleans, performing "Choppa Style," which is quickly becoming the unofficial anthem of the 2019 New Orleans Saints.
Video courtesy of theadvocate.com reader Marissa DeCuir.
Of course, Choppa ended by leading the crowd in a "Who Dat" chant.