Opening its fifth season on Tuesday, the 10-member Versipel New Music Collective celebrates the New Orleans tricentennial with works by local composers, most of whom are still living and creating.
“Viva NOLA: Composition in New Orleans at 300,” will be presented free of charge at the Marigny Opera House, featuring works by six contemporary New Orleans-based composers. Also on the program: a new arrangement of a work by 19th-century New Orleans-born Creole composer Edmond Dédé.
Taking its name from the root word of “versipellous,” meaning “having a form, nature or appearance that changes often,” Versipel New Music was founded in 2014 by husband and wife Philip Schuessler and Kari Besharse, four years after their arrival in Louisiana from Illinois. Both teach in the music department of Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.
“When we moved here, we didn’t see a lot of new classical music represented in New Orleans so decided to take the plunge and start our own group,” Besharse said. “We think it’s very important to be able to support and present music by living Louisiana composers, as well as music that is being written today by composers from all over the world.”
In the organization’s mission statement, Versipel’s aim is further described as “reflecting the idea of the constant morphing of each individual’s artistic muse and how style in contemporary music continuously reforms, reshapes and grows anew.”
Versipel performs in venues ranging from university concert halls to art galleries to music clubs on Frenchmen Street and St. Claude Avenue.
Defining the broad term of “New Music” in the organization’s name, Schuessler called it “a catch-all phrase for all types of music that’s happening here and now. When you talk about the past, you hear terms like ‘baroque,’ ‘classical’ and ‘romantic’ that have styles attached to their names. But, when you talk about music these days, it’s hard to pin down a specific style, so we just call it ‘new music.’ ”
The upcoming program will feature Schuessler’s new arrangement of Dédé’s “Mephisto Masque,” for flute, trombone and piano. The original 1860s composition was scored for a full orchestra featuring a euphoniumlike horn called an ophicleide.
Also featured on the program is Anna Walton’s “Uttered” for clarinet, cello and piano; Tucker Fuller’s “After Great Pain” for solo piano; Ben Stonaker’s “Run Cornbread, Run” for soprano vocalist, saxophone and cello; Courtney Bryan’s “In the Heart of God” for flute, clarinet, violin and cello; Jeff Albert’s “Concrete Uncertainties” for open sextet featuring flute, clarinet, trumpet, trombone, cello and percussion; and a new, untitled work by Maxwell Dulaney for flute, clarinet, trumpet, trombone, cello, piano and percussion that was specially commissioned for this performance.
The Albert piece, Schuessler said, “is actually a visual score with a video projection component to it and the players are going to be improvising. A lot of Jeff’s music is influenced by jazz and improvisation, and he wrote this piece as a collaboration with a visual artist, so we’re excited about that.”
A trombonist and pioneer in the field of experimental music and digital media, Albert is an assistant professor of music industry technology at Loyola University.
Soprano Laura Borras will be the vocal soloist on the Stonaker piece.
Versipel’s next concert will be Oct. 13 at The Front, an art gallery on St. Claude Avenue. The guest artist will be cellist Craig Holtgren from Iowa.
Coming up in 2019 are a concert of electronic music at Tulane University in February, a March 14 performance by the husband-and-wife Byrne-Kozar Duo featuring trumpet and vocals, the New York-based Nouveau Classical Project ensemble on April 4 and a season-closing performance of the Versipel Collective in May.
Visit versipel.org for dates and times as they are finalized.
Viva NOLA: Composition in New Orleans at 300
Versipel New Music Collective
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
WHERE: Marigny Opera House, 725 St. Ferdinand St., New Orleans
TICKETS: Event is free; donations suggested
INFO: versipel.org