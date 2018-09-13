Beyonce and Jay-Z, self-described as "the queen" and "the gangster," respectively, started the New Orleans stop of their On the Run II tour the same way they ended it: Holding hands and presenting a united front.

In between their domestic bliss entrance and exit, they presented a (mostly) high-energy mash-up of their respective styles, a mash-up that, more often than not, flattered them both. For nearly two-and-a-half hours in a Superdome with a smattering of empty upper-level seats at show time, they took turns fronting a live band arrayed on a four-story, "Hollywood Squares"-style grid. That grid was often hidden behind the two halves of the massive LED screen that served as a stage backdrop, showcasing lush, artfully shot footage of the couple and their children.

They sometimes tapped one another in or out like the ultimate celebrity wrestling tag team. But they likely spent as much time onstage together, alternating verses or lending an extra voice to the other's songs.

"This is real life," proclaimed the massive screen early in the show.

If so, their real life must be carefully managed and staged, as Thursday's show was.

Check back later for a full review.