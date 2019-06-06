The death of New Orleans musician Dr. John was instantaneously met with memories of past concerts and memories from the people who knew him and adored him.

Malcolm John Rebennack Jr., called Dr. John, died of a heart attack Thursday morning, according to a spokesman. He was reportedly 77.

Dr. John took center stage as a pianist and singer in the late 1960s.

STORY: Pianist, singer Mac 'Dr. John' Rebennack, an icon of New Orleans music, has died

Here's what people are saying about Dr. John after his death.

View comments