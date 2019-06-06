The death of New Orleans musician Dr. John was instantaneously met with memories of past concerts and memories from the people who knew him and adored him.
Malcolm John Rebennack Jr., called Dr. John, died of a heart attack Thursday morning, according to a spokesman. He was reportedly 77.
Dr. John took center stage as a pianist and singer in the late 1960s.
STORY: Pianist, singer Mac 'Dr. John' Rebennack, an icon of New Orleans music, has died
Here's what people are saying about Dr. John after his death.
God bless Dr. John peace and love to all his family I love the doctor peace and love 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🎵☯️☮️ pic.twitter.com/ljFWmMp9V9— #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) June 6, 2019
Absolutely gutted at the loss of my friend and boss. There will never be another like him. Amazed there was even one.— Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) June 6, 2019
Rest in Power, Dr. John. pic.twitter.com/WPb8DRXZU2
The voodoo magic of Dr. John’s swampy funk hit me like a https://t.co/mQ8F3tejxH Orleans is one of the vital organs of American music. The irreplaceable, incomparable Dr. John passed away today leaving both a powerful legacy & a blue heart. RIP pic.twitter.com/j5dc9ZGPiv— Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) June 6, 2019
Dr. John's work captured my imagination as teen when I was still finding my voice. I used to cover his music with a group of like minded players, and it continues to bring me ridiculous amounts of joy. Very sad to hear this, very grateful also. RIP https://t.co/LBHjNAoLvb— Hozier (@Hozier) June 6, 2019
Sad news for the Bonnaroo Family: Dr. John, who's album Desitively Bonnaroo inspired the name of this place we call home, has passed away. You will be sorely missed💔https://t.co/UXH5lQTuYR— Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) June 6, 2019
Mac Rebennack @akaDrJohn was truly one-of-a-kind. He was a beautiful soul, a powerful pianist & one of the cultural icons that helped make New Orleans what it is. We say goodnight to the Nite Tripper & goodbye to a unique talent. May he rest in God’s perfect peace.#DrJohn pic.twitter.com/jpnR5PtrSE— Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) June 6, 2019
Dr. John once sat across from me at the Living Room Recording Studio (my home at the time) while filming a scene in Treme while I worked on an issue of @antigravitymag and I offered him a piece of my grandmother’s peanut butter fudge which he described as, “awestastic.” RIP.— Kevin Barrios (@kevinbforbounce) June 6, 2019
One of the weirder aspects of Dr. John's storied life and career was that he performed the theme song for not one but two Mayim Bialik sitcoms, both of which premiered the same year (1990):— Newman (@helleaux_newman) June 6, 2019
Blossom ("My Opinionation")
Molloy ("Accentuate the Positive") https://t.co/jnQ0OEtZYY
Rest in Peace Dr. John. You were such a huge part of New Orleans music and the history of Jazz Fest. We love you and will celebrate all that you gave us.— New Orleans JazzFest (@jazzfest) June 6, 2019
Dr. John & the Nite Trippers performing at the 2016 Jazz Fest
📷 Douglas Mason pic.twitter.com/5zLOegASFT
Been shooting in #neworleans for nearly 30 yrs- running into #drjohn smoking cigarillos while seated by himself in an old-school lawn chair on the neutral ground, quietly watching the Mardi Gras Indians parade down MLK Blvd., has to be one of the most random organic moments pic.twitter.com/BTOhuK6hSZ— Chris Granger (@chris_granger) June 6, 2019
Listen live to WWOZ-- we're playing Dr. John all evening: https://t.co/659B3JbIlL— WWOZ 90.7 FM (@wwoz_neworleans) June 6, 2019
Photo by Leon Morris. pic.twitter.com/RFv6yjUtm7
Dr. John was the inspiration for a well-known fictional doctor ... pic.twitter.com/oQ82qp6FqL— Official James Karst (@jameskarst) June 6, 2019