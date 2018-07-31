Inspired by New Orleans’ most famous musical son, Louis Armstrong, Satchmo SummerFest returns Friday through Sunday at the New Orleans Jazz Museum.
The festival’s 39 performances include Irma Thomas’ Satchmo SummerFest debut. The 2018 Tulane honorary doctorate recipient and Grammy winner sings Sunday at 5:20 p.m.
“Mr. Armstrong was an influence on a lot of young children, including me,” Thomas said. “I never thought I would be in the business, but then I saw him as King Zulu when I was 9 years old. That parade passed right in front of my house and left such an impression.”
Other debuts this year include Aurora Nealand, Bonerama, the Doyle Cooper Jazz Band, James Williams and the Nayo Jones Experience. Returning artists Ellis Marsalis, Big Chief Donald Harrison Jr., Jeremy Davenport, Bill Summers and the Preservation Brass are among the other performers appearing on the festival’s two stages.
Satchmo SummerFest’s culinary lineup will offer more than a dozen vendors, including Ajun Cajun, Café Dauphine, the Company Burger, Quintin’s Ice Cream, the Big Cheezy and Roux Carre.
Inside on the Jazz Museum’s third floor, scholars will discuss Armstrong’s contributions to American music and culture at the Satchmo Legacy Stage. On the second floor, Pops’ Playhouse for Kids runs 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Daily admission to the festival is $5, children 12 and under free.
The festival’s kickoff party is 7 p.m. Thursday at the Omni Royal Orleans Hotel. John Boutte will perform, and Spirit of Satchmo winners Ashlin Parker, Bethany Bultman and Ellis Marsalis will be honored. Tickets for the kickoff party are $65 per person, $100 per couple, available at satchmosummerfest.org.
Sunday’s festivities include a 10 a.m. jazz Mass at St. Augustine Catholic Church and 11 a.m. “Satchmo Salute” second line parade to the festival gates. Parade participants include the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, Million Dollar Baby Dolls, Al “Carnival Time” Johnson and Sudan Social Aid and Pleasure Club.
Satchmo SummerFest schedule
FRIDAY, AUG. 3
Fidelity Bank Stage with Offbeat Magazine
12 p.m.-1:10 p.m. Preservation Brass
1:30 p.m.-2:40 p.m. Aurora Nealand the Royal Roses
3 p.m.-4:10 p.m. Jamil Sharif
4:30 p.m.-5:40 p.m. Ellis Marsalis
6 p.m.-7:10 p.m. Bill Summers and Jazalsa
7:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Bonerama
GE Digital Stage
12:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Clive Wilson’s Satchmo Serenaders
1:50 p.m.-3 p.m. Tim Laughlin
3:20 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Don Vappie and the Creole Jazz Serenaders
4:50 p.m.-6 p.m. The Nayo Jones Experience
6:20 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Shannon Powell Traditional All-Star Band
7:50 p.m.-9 p.m. Soul Rebels
Satchmo Legacy Stage
11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Dan Morgenstern: A Remembrance of George Avakian
1 p.m.-1:45 p.m. Catherine Russell: Pops and Billie Holiday
2 p.m.-2:45 p.m. Paul Kahn: Louis Armstrong’s Vaudeville and Minstrel Roots
3 p.m.-3:45 p.m. Scott Wenzel: Bert and Bojangles: Louis’ Early Inspirations
4 p.m.-4:45 p.m. Randy Fertel: Saving the Eagle Saloon
5 p.m.-5:45 p.m. Ricky Riccardi: Video Pops “What a Wonderful World”
SATURDAY, AUG. 4
Fidelity Bank Stage with Offbeat Magazine
12 p.m.-1:10 p.m. Lars Edegran and the New Orleans Ragtime Orchestra
1:30 p.m.-2:40 p.m. Yoshio Toyama and the Dixie Saints
3 p.m.-4:10 p.m. Mahogany Brass Band
4:30 p.m.-5:40 p.m. Charmaine Neville
6 p.m.-7:10 p.m. Original Pinettes Brass Band
7:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Corey Henry’s Treme Funktet
GE Digital Stage
12:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Doyle Cooper Jazz Band
1:5o p.m.-3 p.m. James Williams
3:20 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Topsy Chapman and Solid Harmony
4:50 p.m.-6 p.m. Joe Lastie’s New Orleans Sounds
6:20 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Calvin Johnson and Native Son
7:50 p.m.-9 p.m. TBC Brass Band
Satchmo Legacy Stage
11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Daryl Sherman and Don Vappe: Satchmo the Composer
12:30 p.m.-1 p.m. Sascha Feinstein: Pops and Poetry
1:15 p.m.-2 p.m. Jerry Roche and Ricky Riccardi: Making “The Armstrong Legacy Series”
2:15 p.m.-3 p.m. Maxine Gordon: Louis as Zulu King, 1949
3:15 p.m.- 4 p.m. Bruce Raeburn/Bjorn Barnheim: When Louis Came to Sweden
4:15 p.m.-5 p.m. Ricky Riccardi: Video Pops: Armstrong on the Mike Douglas Show, 1964
SUNDAY, AUG. 5
Fidelity Bank Stage with Offbeat Magazine
12 p.m.-1 p.m. Steve Pistorius Tribute to Hot Fives and Sevens
1:20 p.m.-2:20 p.m. Storyville Stompers Brass Band
2:40 p.m.-3:40 p.m. Shotgun Jazz Band
4 p.m.-5 p.m. Wendell Brunious
5:20 p.m.-6:20 p.m. Irma Thomas
6:40 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Ashlin Parker Trumpet Mafia
7:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Trumpet tribute to Louis Armstrong
GE Digital Stage
12:15 p.m.-1:20 p.m. Mari Watanabe and Her Chosen Few
1:40 p.m.-2:40 p.m. Mark Braud
3 p.m.-4 p.m. The Dukes of Dixieland
4:20 p.m.-5:20 p.m. Robin Barnes and the Fiyabirds
5:40 p.m.-6:40 p.m. Jeremy Davenport
7 p.m.-7:50 p.m. Big Chief Donald Harrison Jr.
Satchmo Legacy Stage
11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Fest Rewind: A Beautiful Moment with George Avakian
12:30 p.m.-1:15 p.m. Mick Carlon: Swing Kids, Ruby Bragg and Pops Goes Hawaiian
1:30 p.m.-2:15 p.m. Sarah Rose, Ricky Riccardi: Sharing the Legacy of Louis Armstrong
2:30 p.m.-3:15 p.m. Adriana Filstrup: The Music in Satchmo’s Manuscript
3:30 p.m.-4:15 p.m. Matt Sakakeeny: The Mind of Louis Armstrong
4:30 p.m.-5:15 p.m. Gwen Thompkins: You Can’t Figure Louis
5:30 p.m.-6:15 p.m. Ricky Riccardi: Video Pops: Louis Armstrong on the Mike Douglas Show, 1970
***********************
SATCHMO SUMMERFEST
WHEN: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: New Orleans Jazz Museum, 400 Esplanade Ave.
COST: $5 daily admission, children 12 and under free
INFO: satchmosummerfest.org