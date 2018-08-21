Budding opera singers dream of performing onstage at the New York Metropolitan Opera. Amici, a local support organization whose full name is the New Orleans Friends of the Metropolitan Opera National Council, helps some of these aspiring singers make their dreams of Met glory come true.
Italian for “friends,” Amici organizes districtwide and regional auditions that could land one or more gifted singers a coveted slot on the roster of the world’s most prestigious opera company. Over the 70-plus years of the local competition’s existence, an impressive number of New Orleans-based winners have gone on to stellar careers on the Met stage.
This year, as in years past, some 35 to 40 singers are expected to register for the Met audition series that begins in late January with districtwide and regional competitions in Tulane University’s Dixon Hall and ends in late March when the Grand Finalists are announced onstage in New York City’s Lincoln Center. The singers’ auditions are evaluated by a panel of professional judges.
The first singers compete on a district level encompassing New Orleans and surrounding areas. A select few will advance to the next level covering the entire Gulf South Region.
The district and regional auditions are on Jan. 26 and 27, 2019.
Regional winners will advance to the Grand Semifinals at The Met and those winners will move up to the highest level, the Grand Finals, a prize that pays them $15,000 while showcasing their vocal skills before opera professionals who can help take them to the next phase of their careers.
Applications for the districtwide auditions are online at the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions website and will be taken until Jan. 12.
To help raise funds for the organization, Amici is hosting a ticketed concert on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 26, at Temple Sinai, 6227 St. Charles Ave., in New Orleans. Soprano Irini Kyriakidou and bass-baritone Andre Courville will sing a program of arias and duets, accompanied by a pianist.
Courville is a two-time district finalist who advanced to the semifinal round at the Met two years ago. Kyriakidou, whose husband, tenor Bryan Hymel, was also a Met competition winner, has sung roles for New Orleans Opera and other prestigious companies in the U.S. and Europe.
Diane Dupin, a longtime opera patron and Amici’s Gulf Coast Region chairman for the past 35 years, explained how the organization and its elaborate selection process works. “The support group usually has between 200 and 250 members every year,” Dupin said. “This is our base for donations. All of the regions, including ours, have to raise their own prize money and pay for the judges’ expenses and other costs.”
The decision to host the district competition and the regionals on successive days is one of the reasons why singers like auditioning in New Orleans, Dupin said. “Many of the people who compete like to do so in a district where the rounds are back to back like they are here. They will know very quickly — in one weekend — whether or not they are going to be advancing further up the line.”
The Met audition series is structured to allow “more of the best singers a chance to be heard,” Dupin said. “It’s sort of like the Olympics of opera.”
Courville, a St. Martin Parish resident, went on to study voice at the world-renowned Academy of Vocal Arts in Philadelphia thanks to advice he received from pianist Jose Melendez, an AVA faculty member who accompanied a group of Puerto Rican singers during the 2011 and 2012 regionals.
“He heard me sing both years and, after the second one, he told me ‘We really need some basses at AVA. You need to come audition for us,’” Courville said. “And so I did, and I started there in 2013.”
The prize money Courville won those two years helped pay for his schooling at AVA where he graduated in 2017. From there he went on to a career that has taken him all over the U.S. and Europe.
“I don’t think I would have auditioned for AVA had I not done the Met competition in New Orleans. That definitely set me on the path to where I am now,” Courville said.
***************
Summer Opera Interlude
WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26
WHERE: Temple Sinai, 6227 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans
TICKETS: $10-$20 in advance, $25 at the door
INFO: amicimonc.org