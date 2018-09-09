Following a landmark season during which it performed in Carnegie Hall, recorded its first CD and premiered a commissioned piece from renowned banjoist Bela Fleck, the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra has every reason to open its new year with an “Ode to Joy.”
That's how LPO’s Chief Executive Officer James William Boyd described the mood surrounding the orchestra’s 2018-19 season, opening tonight (Sept. 13) at the Orpheum Theater with Carlos Miguel Prieto conducting Beethoven’s 9th Symphony and Franz Schubert’s 8th (“Unfinished”) Symphony.
“We are just so overjoyed over what we accomplished last season, and now we’re looking to build upon that,” Boyd said.
The “Ode to Joy,” in the fourth movement of the Beethoven piece, will be sung by four featured soloists and the NOVA Masterworks Choir under the direction of Meg Frazier.
The opening night program will be repeated at the Orpheum on Saturday night and will also be performed in Covington’s First Baptist Church on Friday.
“This season we’ve got a great series of artists and a focus on some choral repertoire we haven’t performed in a while, along with several new commissioned works that we’re confident our audiences are going to enjoy,” Boyd said.
On the schedule for 2018-19 are such standard works as Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition,” Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade,” Bach’s “St. John Passion” and Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring,” alongside a commissioned New Orleans Tricentennial piece by local composer Jay Weigel and the world premiere of a new work by Andrea Reinkemeyer.
The Reinkemeyer piece, Boyd explained, was the result of a commission from the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation, funneled through the League of American Orchestras with the aim of promoting new works by women composers.
On March 14 at the Orpheum, two other new works will be performed: Mason Bates’ “Anthology of Fantastic Zoology” and Lera Auerbach’s “The Infant Minstrel and his Peculiar Menagerie.”
In the “Pops and Specials” series at the Mahalia Jackson Theater “The Music of Led Zeppelin” will be played for the second time in six years on Nov. 3, featuring the vocals of Randy Jackson. The 610 Stompers male dance troupe will return for their fourth straight “Holiday Spectacular” on Dec. 8 and, on Jan. 19, the LPO will play the John Williams soundtrack to “Jaws” while the film is projected above the stage.
Family Concerts will be held in Loyola University’s Roussel Hall for Halloween and Mardi Gras, plus a March 31 afternoon concert titled “Adventures in Space” that will feature selections from Holst’s “The Planets” and John Williams’ “Star Wars” soundtrack.
On the North Shore, the “Beethoven and Blue Jeans” series will feature an evening of works by Haydn and Giovanni Gabrieli in Slidell on Sept. 21; performances of Beethoven’s 5th Symphony in Jefferson Parish and Hammond in early October; a Yuletide celebration concert in Kenner, Hammond and Slidell in mid-December; and a program of music from classic romantic operas and ballets in Jefferson, Hammond and Slidell in early March.
Featured performers this season will be second-year returnee pianist Anne-Marie McDermott, violinist Vadim Gluzman returning for his third season, LPO principal clarinetist Christopher Pell and cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason who recently performed at the Royal Wedding in the United Kingdom.
“One of the things that the Carnegie Hall concert and the Bela Fleck project did for the LPO was help us develop a national profile,” Boyd said. “Being selected for a program like the one from the League of American Orchestras is quite an honor. Now we’re being sought out for these types of opportunities, which is really nice.”
This weekend’s performances will combine Frazier’s 36-member Loyola Chorale with the NOVA Masterworks adult community choir. A total of 80 singers will be in the Orpheum and about 100 will sing in Covington.
“We’re always thrilled to be able to sing with them,” Frazier said. “Their artistry is just so inspiring. When we get to be a part of that experience it elevates our performance level as well.”
Soloists are soprano Katherine Whyte, mezzo-soprano Susan Platts, tenor Thomas Studebaker and bass Raymond Aceto.
There will be a preconcert talk one hour prior to each performance.
Beethoven’s 9th and Schubert’s “Unfinished” symphonies
WHEN/WHERE: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, Orpheum Theater, 129 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans, and 7:30 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church, 16333 La. 1085, Covington
TICKETS: $20-$140
INFO: (504) 523-6530 or lpomusic.com