Simply titled “Viola Concerto,” composer Nico Muhly’s 24-minute opus could just as easily have been called “Earthquake and Aftershock.” It's heavy on timpani, other percussion and horns, in addition to an eerie-sounding viola overlay.
The concerto will greet the audience at the Orpheum Theater on Thursday night when violist Nadia Sirota makes her guest solo debut with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra performing a piece specially composed for her.
Composer Muhly sees his concerto in a unique light, Sirota said: “He thinks of it as a panic attack that you never really recover from.”
The three-part piece, will be the featured selection in a program that begins with two hymn preludes by British composer Ralph Vaughan Williams and concludes with a full performance of Tchaikovsky’s four-movement Symphony No. 4 in F minor.
This will be only the fourth time Sirota has performed the “Viola Concerto” in North America, and the sixth overall since its premiere in Madrid in February 2015. Later that year it made its North American debut with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra conducted by Leonard Slatkin.
Ryan McAdams, a former classmate of Sirota and Muhly's at New York’s Juilliard School in the early 2000s, will make his LPO guest conducting debut.
Sirota, who comes from a musical family and most recently performed in New Orleans in September backing Paul Simon at the Smoothie King Center, began her musical career on violin at age 6 and switched to viola at 13.
“For me it immediately felt like I was coming home. It was just the right fit for me,” she said. “And probably like a lot of violists, I started playing it because they needed more violists in orchestral and chamber music.”
As classmates at Juilliard, Sirota and Muhly began collaborating in 2003.
“We discovered that we worked really well together,” Sirota said. “It’s an incredible privilege to have something written for you. Nico knows my performance voice and my personality, and it builds on our long-term relationship. It feels very intimate and special.”
Said McAdams: “Nico is simply one of the most brilliant and facile composers we have today. His music is full of color and energy and glimmering textures, and his compositions are always anchored by a clear, emotionally satisfying structure.
“The concerto is richly melodic and colorful, full of fragile textures, big emotional outbursts, sharp-edged rhythms and gorgeous passage work for the soloist,” McAdams added.
He chose the Williams pieces to find some connective tissue between Muhly's music and the Tchaikovsky, he said.
"It’s a calm and focused way to start a concert that is about to get dramatic,” McAdams said.
The Tchaikovsky symphony is an old friend. "Each time I conduct it, it reveals so much more to me," he said. "The first movement is perhaps Tchaikovsky's greatest accomplishment for orchestra: an entire Shakespearean tragedy in 20 minutes.
“The second movement lives in a dark, obsessive Russian melancholy,” McAdams said. “The charming third movement crashes into the bombastic, virtuosic fourth movement that shamelessly shows off every section of the orchestra. It lifts you out of your seat.”
McAdams will give a pre-concert talk an hour before the performance.
****************************
Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4 and Muhly’s “Viola Concerto”
WHAT: A one-night-only performance of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15
WHERE: Orpheum Theater, 129 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans
TICKETS: $20-$140
INFO: (504) 523-6530. lpomusic.com