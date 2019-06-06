Malcolm John Rebennack Jr., known around the world as Dr. John, died Thursday of a heart attack after years of declining health, a family member confirmed.

He was 77.

Rebennack embodies New Orleans' musical culture to the fullest — from his gravelly growl and leisurely phrasing to his hybrid Big Easy piano — but some might be surprised just how far-reaching Dr. John's influence on pop culture is.

Here are five examples you may, or may not, be aware of:

Princess and the Frog, and other films

The most well-known example of Rebennack's pop culture reach is his contributions to the 2009 Disney animated film "The Princess and the Frog," which based its character of Tiana off of another New Orleans legend — beloved chef and restaurateur Leah Chase.

Rebennack contributed the original song "Down in New Orleans" which is played during the film's opening sequence.

That's not all Rebennack is known for in the film world, however. He collaborated with Disney again in 2016, putting a New Orleans twist to the classic song "The Bare Necessities" for the live action version of "The Jungle Book."

He also made a cameo in the 1998 film "Blues Brothers 2000" as part of The Louisiana Gator Boys.

Treme, NCIS: New Orleans and ... Blossom?

Rebennack has also popped up plenty of times on the small screen during his career.

You may remember him most for his turn in the HBO series "Treme", a drama series focusing on New Orleanians trying to rebuild their lives in the months after Hurricane Katrina.

Or perhaps you caught his cameo in the season two premiere of CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, performing "Right Place, Wrong Time."

But if you grew up in the 90s, you might remember another Dr. John from another popular television show. That's because he wrote and performed the theme, "My Opinionation" for the hit NBC sitcom "Blossom."

If you're a parent, you've also probably heard Dr. John's voice numerous times before your children watch the latest episode of PBS' "Curious George" cartoon series. Rebennack's theme song has been used on the show since 2006.

He's responsible for Popeyes' famous jingle

The famous "Love That Chicken" jingle used in Popeyes radio and television ads? That's one of many songs Rebennack penned and performed.

While the jingle has changed considerably since this ad that ran during the 1980s, Rebennack's tagline "love that chicken from Popeyes" is still heard in the fast-food chicken chain's commercials today.

Dr. Teeth, one of Jim Henson's Muppets, is based off of him

A keyboard-playing, gravelly-voiced leader of a band who is also a "doctor"?

It's not a coincidence -- Jim Henson used Rebennack as the basis for his sleepy-eyed, jive-talking character Dr. Teeth, and even performed as the character originally.

His 1974 album is the inspiration for a huge music festival

Dr. John may be synonymous with the annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, but there is one music festival in the U.S. that was directly inspired by Rebennack.

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, held each year in Manchester, Tennessee since 2002, takes its name from Rebennack's 1974 album "Desitively Bonnaroo," which featured the hits "(Everybody Wanna Get Rich) Rite Away" and "Let's Make a Better World."

Rebennack was a featured performer at the festival's 10th anniversary edition in 2011, playing "Desitively Bonnaroo" in its entirety backed by a then-freshly reunited The Meters, according to nola.com.

The music festival alluded to its name origin after word of Rebennack's death on Thursday via Twitter.

"Sad news for the Bonnaroo Family: Dr. John, who's album Desitively Bonnaroo inspired the name of this place we call home, has passed away," festival officials said in a statement. "You will be sorely missed."

This year's festival takes place June 13-16.