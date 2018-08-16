Music-Aretha Franklin
Buy Now

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2017 file photo, Aretha Franklin attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 25th Anniversary Gala in New York. Franklin is canceling a concert that would have taken place on her 76th birthday due to doctor’s orders. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File) ORG XMIT: NYET510

 Andy Kropa

In New Orleans music circles, word travels fast. 

It was only a matter of minutes after news broke that legendary singer Aretha Franklin had died Thursday after a battle with cancer that musicians from around the area began sharing their condolences.

Franklin was 76, and no stranger to New Orleans or the annual Jazz & Heritage Festival. She was included in the initial talent lineup at this past year's event, but had to pull out due to her health.  

Below are some messages from a smattering of Louisiana names from the likes of Aaron Neville to Britney Spears: 

 

Post by Tipitina's.

--

 

Post by Parkway Bakery and Tavern.

--

 

Post by Britney Spears.

--

 

Post by Kermit Ruffins.

--

 

Post by Aaron Neville.

--

 

Post by Dr. John.

--

 

Post by House of Blues New Orleans.

--

 

Post by Maple Leaf Bar.

--

 

Post by UNO Lakefront Arena.

--

 

Post by New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

--

View comments