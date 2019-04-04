Instead of the Rolling Stones, you'll hear "Rhiannon" at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, courtesy of Fleetwood Mac.

Fleetwood Mac will return to New Orleans for the second time in less than three months to replace the Rolling Stones as headliner of the festival's main Acura Stage on Thursday, May 2.

Because of the Stones' cancellation, the festival will fully refund all premium-priced general admission tickets previously purchased for May 2, including fees. An unspecified portion of the price of second-weekend VIP packages, which are good for all four of that weekend's days at the Fair Grounds, will also be refunded.

New, day-specific tickets for May 2 are $75 plus fees through April 19.

If you bought Jazz Fest tickets for Rolling Stones, here's how refunds will work On Thursday, New Orleans Jazz Fest officials announced how tickets will be refunded for the Thursday, May 2 date which was scheduled to includ…

Click here for updated cubes.

JUST ANNOUNCED! Fleetwood Mac added to the 50th Anniversary New Orleans Jazz Fest lineup on Thursday, May 2! Tickets on sale now through Ticketmaster -> https://t.co/sXgmMCFTQx

#jazzfest50 @fleetwoodmac pic.twitter.com/jQlcTNaSk4 — New Orleans JazzFest (@jazzfest) April 4, 2019

The festival also added several local acts to May 2, to flesh out what had been a truncated performance schedule on every stage other than Acura. The new additions include Lena Prima, Sean Ardoin, Egg Yolk Jubilee, the 101 Runners, Javier Gutierrez & Vivaz, Kyle Roussel, Andy J. Forest & the Swampcrawlers and Zena Moses.

Some acts previously scheduled fpr May 2 were moved to different time slots or given more time. Big Sam's Funky Nation now has an additional 25 minutes to play. Ziggy Marley received 20 bonus minutes.

But the most prominent addition by far was Fleetwood Mac. The band headlined a sold-out Smoothie King Center on Feb. 16. Its current incarnation features founding drummer Mick Fleetwood and bassist John McVie, longtime vocalist Stevie Nicks and keyboardist/vocalist Christine McVie, and two new faces: guitarist Mike Campbell, formerly of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, and guitarist/vocalist Neil Finn of Crowded House.

When Fleetwood Mac performed at Jazz Fest in 2013, guitarist/vocalist Lindsey Buckingham was still in the group. He was fired by his bandmates last year.

+5 A reborn Fleetwood Mac showed all its strengths during sold-out New Orleans concert Fleetwood Mac vocalist Stevie Nicks had just concluded “Gypsy” on Saturday at the Smoothie King Center when guitarist Mike Campbell stepped to…

Jazz Fest officials announced Fleetwood Mac's addition to the 2019 roster Thursday morning, five days after news broke that the Rolling Stones had postponed their upcoming No Filter Tour so frontman Mick Jagger could undergo a medical procedure on his heart.

Booking the Rolling Stones for the 50th anniversary Jazz Fest was a major coup for festival producer Quint Davis, his staff and their partners at international entertainment powerhouse AEG Live. Davis spent years courting the self-proclaimed "world's greatest rock 'n' roll band," traveling around the globe to concerts and meetings.

+4 How did 2019 New Orleans Jazz Fest land the Rolling Stones? Longtime producer explains Landing the Rolling Stones for the 2019 New Orleans Jazz Fest is, in Quint Davis’ estimation, “a Biblical prophecy come true.”

Landing the Rolling Stones for Jazz Fest was, in Davis’ estimation, “a Biblical prophecy come true." It would have been the band's first New Orleans performance in 25 years, the first since a 1994 show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

In addition to being the most prominent band ever featured at Jazz Fest, the Stones would also be the most expensive. The band's performance fee runs in the millions of dollars per show.

To cover that cost, Jazz Fest initially priced tickets for "Rolling Stones Thursday" at $185, more than double the price of a normal advance ticket to the festival. The price later bumped up to $250. The festival planned to limit the number of tickets sold that day, and to shut down all other stages at the Fair Grounds before the Stones started up at 5 p.m.

Report: Mick Jagger will undergo heart surgery, prompting postponement of Rolling Stones tour The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger will have heart surgery this week, adding clarity days after the band suddenly pulled out of this year…

All those plans were rendered moot by the 75-year-old Jagger's heart issues. "I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this," Jagger said in a tweet Saturday morning. "I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone."

The shocking news left Davis and his team to scramble to find a new headliner for May 2, reconfigure the rest of the day's schedule, and sort through the logistics of ticket refunds.

Less than a week later, they announced the new plan, including the revamped May 2 roster and details about how ticket refunds will be issued.

Fans who camped out overnight at the Superdome and endured epic lines to buy tickets during a pre-sale for Louisiana residents in January must bring those tickets to the Smoothie King Center box office beginning on April 10. Tickets purchased at the Dome with cash will be refunded in cash; tickets purchased at the Dome with a credit card will be credited to the original card, which must be presented to receive a refund.

Fans who bought tickets via Ticketmaster will automatically receive a full refund, including fees.

According to the festival's instructions, tickets purchased through a third party vendor such as Stubhub, VividSeats and other resellers "must seek refund from the third party."

Can't see video below? Click here.

+5 Jazz Fest cubes are here! See 2019's complete schedule for times, stages in New Orleans Start planning your daily Fair Grounds itinerary: The 2019 New Orleans Jazz Festival cubes, with the full schedule of performance times and st…