In response to the box office success of the film Bohemian Rhapsody – the Freddie Mercury/Queen movie that debuted Nov. 2 – two original band members of Queen and longtime front man Adam Lambert are teaming up for a North America tour, which includes a stop at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
The concert will be Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, according to a release from Live Nation.
Going under the Rhapsody header, the six-week, 23-date tour will highlight the band's iconic hits with Lambert on lead vocals.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Friday at livenation.com.
The New Orleans show will be the band's antepenultimate tour performance.
Lambert joins original Queen band members Brian May and Roger Taylor.
“Adam is a real gift from God. He’s a voice in a billion," May said of Lambert in the release. "Nobody has that range - nobody that I’ve ever worked with - and not just the range but the quality throughout the range. I’ve seen Adam develop just like I watched Freddie develop.”