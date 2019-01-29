When Lera Auerbach arrives in New Orleans this week to perform a solo piano recital at Tulane University’s Dixon Hall, it will be just the beginning of possibly the most comprehensive art residency in the city's history.

Auerbach — a pianist, composer, poet and painter — will be seen with five of the city's top arts organizations during a wide-ranging, multidisciplinary residency at Loyola University.

A Russian immigrant now living primarily in New York, Auerbach performs Tuesday under the auspices of New Orleans Friends of Music. But her original works will be performed by the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra in mid-March and the New Orleans Opera Association in early April. A final recital at Loyola University, with funding support from the Musical Arts Society of New Orleans, will be on April 11.

At her recital Tuesday, Auerbach will perform Modest Mussorgsky’s 35-minute “Pictures at an Exhibition,” and a 40-minute, original piece she composed in 2018, titled “Labyrinth.”

Along with those concerts, Auerbach plans to create a visual art series titled "Music on Canvas: A New Orleans Diary."

Auerbach’s residency at Loyola came about largely through a series of discussions with Ranney Mize, a high-profile New Orleans arts patron with strong ties to all five organizations for whom Auerbach will be presenting.

“This much-anticipated project has been in preparation for several years, and everyone is very excited to be working together to celebrate the type of borderless creativity that Lera represents,” said Mize, LPO board president and past president of New Orleans Opera and Friends of Music.

Following the format established by Mussorgsky in “Pictures,” in which 10 of the 15 movements correspond to a particular painting on gallery display, the 12 movements in “Labyrinth” relate to an imaginary creature that a Traumwanderer (Dream-wanderer) encounters as he passes through a maze.

“Mussorgsky not only creates a ‘musical exhibition,’ he also portrays the power of art and its impact on those who come in contact with it," Auerbach said in an email. "He achieves it by creating a theme and variations — ‘Promenades’ — which weave through the piece. It is a work where art and its viewer (listener) become one.

“In ‘Labyrinth’ we experience these imaginary beings through the eyes of the Traumwanderer as in ‘Pictures’ (in which) we experience the ‘gallery’ through the imaginary observer in his promenades,” Auerbach wrote.

Our brains and memories are akin to labyrinths, Auerbach said, as is time — which, she said, “connects all these imaginary beings that are waiting to meet the listener."

"Whether we realize it or not, every day we encounter the labyrinth of our own making — the labyrinth of our time, our memories, our lives. And perhaps only at the very end, we break free from its illusory enclosures.”

On March 15, Auerbach’s original composition from 2016, “The Infant Minstrel and His Peculiar Menagerie,” will be performed by the LPO at the Orpheum Theater, featuring guest soloist Vadim Gluzman on violin and the NOVA Masterworks Chorale directed by Meg Frazier.

Following that, from April 4-7, New Orleans Opera will give four performances of Auerbach’s 12-voice a cappella opera “The Blind,” in which the audience will have the option of being blindfolded during the performance. The opera will be performed at the Marigny Opera House.

The final performance of her residency will take place April 11 with a piano recital at Loyola as part of the Loyola University Recital Music Series.

“We’re honored and flattered to have her perform for us, especially as the first performance of her residency here," said Friends of Music president Benjamin Karp. "We don’t get too many performances where the composer is also the performer.”

*************************

Lera Auerbach in Concert

WHAT: A solo piano recital by pianist/composer Lera Auerbach, sponsored by New Orleans

Friends of Music

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5

WHERE: Dixon Hall, Tulane University

TICKETS: $18-$35

INFO: friendsofmusic.org