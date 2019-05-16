Barring any further complications, the Rolling Stones will return to New Orleans for the first time in 25 years after all.

The band announced Thursday morning the addition of a New Orleans stop to its rescheduled No Filter North American tour.

The Stones are now scheduled to play the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 14, a make-up date for the band's cancelled May 2 show at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

Tickets go on sale May 31 at 10 a.m. No information on ticket prices was provided. Tickets for an upcoming show in Jacksonville, Fla., start at about $100.

The band announced in late March that it would miss the highly anticipated Jazz Fest date, and postpone the rest of the No Filter Tour, so singer Mick Jagger could have heart surgery.

The No Filter Tour was originally slated to start April 20 in Miami. It will now start in June in Chicago and end in Miami in late August.

The Rolling Stones have not performed in New Orleans since an Oct. 10, 1994 date at the Superdome during the “Voodoo Lounge” tour.

Landing the Rolling Stones as the centerpiece of the 50th anniversary Jazz Fest was, in Jazz Fest producer Quint Davis’ estimation, “a Biblical prophecy come true.” They were set to headline the second Thursday, May 2.

To cover the Stones’ multi-million-dollar fee, the festival priced tickets for that day at $185 – more than double Jazz Fest’s regular at-the-gate price. Only a limited number of tickets would be sold for that day. The rest of the stages at the Fair Grounds were to have gone dark when the Stones started playing.

Thousands of fans lined up at the Superdome, with many spending the night, when tickets for "Rolling Stones Thursday" went on sale for Louisiana residents in January.

After the Stones canceled on Jazz Fest, Fleetwood Mac was initially booked as the replacement. When Fleetwood Mac subsequently canceled days later, Georgia jam band Widespread Panic, a veteran of 10 previous Jazz Fest appearances, was recruited as the last-minute replacement.

Rolling Stones references abounded at the Fair Grounds that day anyway, from flags to T-shirts to at least two festival artists who painted elaborate renderings of the Stones.

Many of those same fans who camped out at the Superdome back in January will likely queue up once again when tickets go on sale for the rescheduled date.

The Rolling Stones' 2019 'No Filter' tour dates

June 21 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

June 25 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

June 29 Ontario, Canada Burl’s Creek

July 3 Washington, DC FedExField

July 7 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium

July 14 New Orleans, Mercedes-Benz Superdome

July 19 Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field

July 23 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

July 27 Houston, TX NRG Stadium

August 1 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

August 5 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

August 10 Denver, CO Broncos Stadium at Mile High

August 14 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field

August 18 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s®􀀀 Stadium

August 22 Pasadena, CA The Rose Bowl

August 26 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium

August 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium