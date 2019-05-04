Stepping Sprightly in Spring
In Your Easter Bonnet
And each came with all the thrills upon it.
As it has for years, the Historic French Quarter Easter Parade gathered at Antoine’s Restaurant for a Continental breakfast prior to the ride through the Vieux Carre. Decorated convertibles led the parade, followed by carriages. No one could mistake what it was about. All the modes of transportation had signage noting “Historic French Quarter Easter Parade” that were placed by Walter Lee.
In addition, members of the parade organization carried Easter baskets filled with plush bunnies and special Easter treasures. All eyes turned to the basket of parade President Amy Carbonette Cioll and compliments abounded. Nestled in the basket was a Swarovski crystal bunny in a bed of fresh flowers.
After the route in the French Quarter, the group was welcomed to the Cathedral-Basilica of St. Louis King of France by Janice Foulks. Shortly after, Mass was celebrated by Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond, who warmly greeted the organization and thanked participants for joining together to celebrate Easter. In addition, the Archbishop said the Easter Bunny had visited the Quarter and, on that note, extended an invitation to all the children to join in the Easter Egg Hunt immediately after Mass. It was hosted by the Very Rev. Philip Landry, rector of St. Louis Cathedral, in St. Anthony’s Garden behind the cathedral.
On the return to Antoine’s, the membership promenaded throughout the renowned restaurant, giving plush bunnies to all the guests. Finally seated, parade participants relished lunch in the Twelfth Night Room and soufflé potatoes, demi-chicken Rochambeau and baked Alaska with chocolate sauce. Some of the chatter concerned the month-earlier tea at the Windsor Court Hotel, when all the members there wore hats, as well as the gathering on the eve of the Easter Parade in the Fountain Lounge of the Roosevelt New Orleans, a Waldorf Astoria Hotel. There, members and their guests enjoyed cocktails and an array of appetizers, as they talked up the activities of the next day.
At Antoine’s, President Amy welcomed the parade participants and introduced the restaurant’s Yvonne Blount, who was joined by her daughter, Kathy Becker. Joining Amy were her husband, Nick Cioll, and her sister, Madeline Carbonette, while Ginger Gould and David Speights were with Janice Foulks. Other luminaries were Carol Greve and family members Catherine Hall and Rebecca Hall, who rode in the parade; Debbie Carlin and daughter Janie, along with Bonnie Lee and Virginia Blanche; and Nikki and William Plunkett. Constance Cowart Young, Debbie Smith and Suzanne Scott won the Easter awards, respectively, for the best ensemble, best basket and best chapeau. Mary Kinaid rated raves, too, for the table decorations.
More notables were Julie and John Herlihy and her son, David Muller, with wife Jeanne; Karen Milanese and her party; and Kim, Rene and Andrea Navarre with Charlene and Tim Peterson. Also, Kara Bethard, Kathleen Mix, Kim Hansey, Natasha Bush Alveshire, Dr. Mary Fazekas May, Joyce Lapatore, Dr. Jane Miller, Karen Villavaso, Shannon Hannahan and others, who were too chapeau-ed to see but added to the lovely Easter picture.
Go, Go, Disco!
The invitation from St. Martin’s Episcopal School made a strong statement: “Get Down with STM at the Disco” bannered the wording that continued with the first presenters, St. Martin’s board of trustees, for the “Studio STM Patron Party” in the STM Little Gymnasium with a live performance by Thick and Thin, sponsored by Ethel and Tim Madden; NOLA Catering Events nibbles; creative cocktails by Mid City Yacht Club (and Stefanie and Benjamin Markey); and patron party gifts sponsored by Donovan and Lawler. Live performers clad in head-to-toe mirror ball suits interacted with guests and posed for photographs. A photo booth provided gussied-up guests with amazing souvenirs.
The merry momentum was then into “STM at the Disco Gala” presented by Caleb Didriksen and Didriksen, Saucier, Woods & Pichon, PLC. Held in the STM Adkerson Gymnasium, it featured music by DJ Beignet, and food and drink from generous sources. Live performances by lighted hula hoop performers wowed the party pack, many of whom made bee lines to the glitter bar; performers on stilts dressed as the disco group, The Village People; and, above the white dance floor, a massive disco ball cast glittery reflections. Made a significant statement, too. Both rounds of hobnobbing beckoned party pursuers to “Follow the Call of the Disco Ball” and “Catch the Saturday Night Fever.”
Annie Palmisano and Christy Simeon, joined by Wesley and Kevin, were hailed as gala co-chairwomen, and Melanie Branton Manzella, Penny Salvaggio, Jill Rizer and Jeff Henderson, the auction forces. Nearly 300 silent and live items got bids fast and furious. Chief among them, along with the donors and purchasers, were a Krewe of Orpheus membership for two (Kern family, Issa and Jason Jee) and a pair of LSU season football tickets (Mueller family, Danielle and Eric Beverly).
Headlining “STM at the Disco” were head of school Merry Sorrells with husband Kim, gala presenting sponsor Caleb Didriksen and Alejandra, board Chairwoman/alumna Ana Mesa Ortega and Gerardo, Holly and Tim Irwin, Kristen and Michael Nicoladis, Lorin and Jed D’Arensbourg, Ainsley and Brian Houghtaling, Sarah and Wes Bordelon, Alicia and Matt Molaison, Nicole and Stephen Lacoste, Jeff and Jennifer Henderson, JeanneMarie and Ray Chatagnier, Cherie and Beau Blake, Jill and James Rizer, Janine and Lester Coe, Michelle and Bart Cranford and Jackie and John Morgan. IberiaBank was the Red Carpet Sponsor and at least a dozen more names figured as sponsors. As for what caused the dance-floor figuring — move over, Tony Manero and Stephanie Mangano (of "Saturday Night Fever")! — the party pulse was quickened by DJ Beignet and sounds from the '70s.
Starry Night
Cabrini High School held its inaugural Night Under the Stars Soiree on the campus located between Esplanade Avenue and Bayou St. John. Gulf Coast Bank & Trust was the sponsor. Prior to the main event, patron partygoers enjoyed hors d’oeuvres and refreshments. Admiration was keen for the decorative transformation, thanks to the work of the chairing cohorts and the soiree committee. Sparkling white lights showed off the courtyard and the historic building. Tables were placed throughout the first and second floors.
Features of the fête were numerous, including the beautiful night (merci, Mother Nature!), purveyance from more than 20 local restaurants (with such hits as turtle soup, muffulettas, macaroni and cheese, and mini bundt cakes), jazzy music by Michael Scorsone and Marianne Eyles, raffles, and 140 auction packages that lured with art, jewelry, local attractions and restaurants. A Krewe of Orpheus ride, “Red Fishing Trip” with Captain Ty Hibbs, and an oil painting of the school’s Moss Street building by Alex Harvie garnered top dollars in the live portion.
Teamed to chair the affair were Lisa Moree, Kimberly Mones, and Buddy and Judy Hartle. Further mastheaders were school principal and alumna Yvonne Hrapmann, President Jack Truxillo, and respective alumnae of years 2011 and 2016, Cynthia Pazos, who chaired the Cabrini Capital Campaign, and Michelle Douglas (with Charles), a Cabrini board member. Allison Braxton Baehr, an alum, was the mistress of ceremonies and auctioneer.
More within the sidereal socializing were Debbie Schlumbrecht, Angie Roy, Steven (of patron party sponsor HGI Realty & Facility Management) and Judy Hebert, and, among those from the Cabrini Parents’ Association Board, Alicia Knobloch, Michelle Conaway and Cyndi Duke. Noted, as well, were Al Sanchez and Melissa Barnett, a descendant of Captain Salvatore Pizzati, who donated the money for Mother Frances Xavier Cabrini to build the Esplanade orphanage, which is now Cabrini High School.