Hitting the Hot Notes
Brunch Brigade
“Please join us for Brunch honoring Emma Conroy” was scripted on the floral-themed invitation to hail a debutante of the season. Emma is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Kenneth Conroy, and her mother, Christie Conroy, and grandmother, Bette Marks teamed as hostesses for the midday merriment at the Metairie Country Club. Additional close family members in attendance were deb sister Lilyon Conroy and grandmother Mary Lou Conroy.
Emma’s other sister, former debutante Brooke Conroy Bass, regretted the party. She and husband Barrett Bass have been sailing on a catamaran around the Caribbean for more than a year. At the time of the brunch, they were in Grenada. An additional regret arrived because of distance. Emma’s aunt, Patti Marks Bazin, lives in Kaneohe, Hawaii.
In keeping with the flora theme on the invitation, Mitch’s Flowers created centerpieces with large coral-colored roses, magenta ranunculus, berries and greenery and also fashioned a matching floral headpiece for Emma to wear. She added her creativity, as well. A studio arts major, Emma made all the vases for the centerpieces, glazing them with crystalline finishes in pastel colors. More colors came in the outfits of deb, mom and grandmother Bette, whose respective choice of designers was Karina Grimaldi, Calvin Klein and Kay Unger.
Pineapple, cranberry and orange juices, along with fresh fruits, had guests lined up at the mimosa bar to create a specialty drink. Another bar, for omelets, allowed for more culinary creation. Added to the standard buffet fare were chicken enchiladas, Belgian waffles and flan.
All this was savored by Alex Keiser, Faye Daigle, Lucie Lanier, Chloe Pelitere, Wendy Duckworth, Stacy Borges Kelly, JoAnne Ciolino Adams, Elisabeth Huber and mother-daughter duos in Julie and Lauren Paysse, Paulette and Bella Barré, Michelle and Elizabeth Reed, Jennifer and Emily Hardie, Debbie and Katherine Verlander, Lisa and Julia Clark, Mag and Sydney Bickford and Donna and Sarah Young. They and Emma responded with glee to the music of the Jeremy Marx Trio, especially in the playing of the honoree’s favorite numbers, “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Beyond the Sea.”
The latter hit resonated with Emma who, after the festive fact, commented how wonderful it was to spend time together with her friends before many take off for college and study-abroad programs. Of course, before long they will be back in the Crescent City for more rounds of debutante activity that will provide memories near and “beyond.”
Let’s Give Them Something to Toque About
For years, one of the top activities of the summer has involved toques: The Summer Cure Chefs’ Wine Dinner. Most recently, it was held on the fourth floor of the Windsor Court Hotel, which hosted the event, and benefited Susan G. Komen New Orleans in its fight against breast cancer. Komen board treasurer Joe Briand coordinated the gala dinner that had as co-chairwomen Pat Denechaud (Komen New Orleans Affiliate co-founder), Holley Haag, Kristi Post, Dottie Reese and Jordan Teich, and committee members Regan Forrester, Tracie Garner, Komen board president Jennifer Neil and Elizabeth Williams. Mark Romig (with David Briggs) once again shone as the master of ceremonies and Jeff Crouere (with Simone) and Greg Reggio (with Kelly) teamed as auctioneers, raising a nice sum of money and lots of spirited, very spirited, bidding.
The “spectacular chef line-up” included Nina Compton, of Compere Lapin and Bywater American Bistro; Kelly Fields, of Willa Jean; Isaac Toups, of Toups Meatery and Toups South; Joaquin Rodas and Jennifer Cole, of Bacchanal Fine Wine and Spirits; and host Vlad Ahmadyarov, of the hotel’s Grill Room. Each chef prepared one of the dishes of the five-course feast that had exemplary wine pairings. Compliments flowed.
In addition to the live auction (and the fun of the pairing of Jeff and Greg to get the going, gone), there was a silent auction. In between some of the earlier courses, guests popped over to check on their bids.
Among those noted — and talking about the Oct. 20, 22nd annual Susan G. Komen New Orleans Race for the Cure fundraiser in City Park chaired by Ethan Ashley and Mollie Copeland — were Elizabeth and James Williams, Tracie and Jim Garner, Leopold “Lee” and Karen Sher, Dr. Elly Zakris with Peter Sather, Lois and Blake Jones, spouses Dr. Mary Abell and Dr. Donald Erwin, City Council President Jason and Liz Williams, Amanda and Heath Rushing, Micki and Louisiana Tax Commission Chairman Lawrence Chehardy, Bart and Kaitlin Kelly, Judge Terri and Ellria Love, Judge Kern Reese with Dottie, Magistrate Judge Janis van Meerveld (Komen board secretary) and husband Charles Cerise, Terrance and Stephanie Osborne, Cathy Deano, and from Komen New Orleans, executive director Lisa W. Plunkett and affiliate coordinator Carin Evans. The Partners in Survivorship were the Blake Jones Law Firm, LLC, Center for Restorative Breast Surgery, St. Thomas Community Health Center and the law offices of Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert, LLC.
The beautiful centerpieces were by Johnny Lopez (whose brother, Phillip, is the new executive chef at Galatoire’s) and a balloon bank in colors of pink, blush, orange and rose served as a backdrop during the formalities when Komen luminaries addressed the sold-out crowd with comments about the gastronomy, as well as the organization's powerful messages.
A Lot of Night Music
Romney Richard and Jodee Daroca spearheaded “An August Night at Antoine’s” to benefit the Symphony Chorus of New Orleans, which espouses making a difference in the community with the power and beauty of choral singing. To that end, the gala dinner served up some marvelous vocalism, along with choice culinary hits. The restaurant’s famous puffed potatoes started the nibbling that gained force with oysters Foch, shrimp remoulade and crabmeat ravigote, and then a choice of Gulf fish or beef filet. Baked Alaska with chocolate sauce crowned the menu that had exquisite wine pairings with each course. Thanks for the libations targeted Moises Vineyard and Bizou Wines.
The nine round tables of eight were centered with arrangements of fragrant pink roses and petals.
Included as chorus cohorts were music director Steven Edwards, Joanna Haye and Victor Bertolozzi, Ernie Nunez and Patrick Nunez, Shelly and Fred Wild, Barbara and Glenn Fontenot, Howard Mielke, Marilyn Landiak, Capt. John and Peggy White, Marnin Merrick, Charley Richard with Co-chairwoman Romney, Robert Zanca, David Hinton and Brandee and Christian Nice. Said Romney after the supping and singing, “This is the second year … and we love it. We will be back next year.”
The common thread is their love of singing and all raised their voices to that accomplished end. For the first set that the Symphony Chorus sang, the composers were Irving Berlin, Franz Schubert, Randy Newman and WJ McCoy, Romney’s great-grandfather. The second set concluded with gusto as the flaming baked Alaska was paraded in to a joyful and robust rendition of Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus.”