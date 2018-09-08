Social Kaleidoscope
Chefs to Watch
On a recent Monday evening, Galatoire’s restaurant was packed with diners who assembled to hail new culinary talent. Chefs to Watch titled the ado that had as partners Galatoire Foundation, Louisiana Culinary Institute, Republic National Distributing Company and the magazine Louisiana Cookin’, which first announced the new cooks 17 years ago and has done so every year since then.
“Meet the 7 chefs who are changing the way we eat, one dish at a time” announced the profiles of the honored toques, who “represent the culinary future of the state.” They came from half a dozen different restaurants and prepared the six courses of the Awards Dinner. After cocktails in Galatoire’s 33 Bar & Steak, guests moseyed into the legendary dining room of Galatoire’s, which was founded in 1905 by Jean Galatoire.
The creations, the chefs and their affiliated restaurants were blue crab crepes with cushaw cream sauce by Holly Schreiber, of Sainte Terre in Benton; coconut curry with pigeon peas by Danny Alas and Justin Rodriguez, of Paloma Café; okra tortillas with Gulf shrimp, roasted corn relish and bacon jam cream by Dustie Latiolas, of Cochon Cannery in Breaux Bridge; blackened redfish with creamy grits and barbecue butter by Sean Rivera, of GastreauxNomica; slow-grilled beef short ribs with herb wraps and roasted chile paste by Marcus Jacobs, of Marjie’s Grill; and salted honey buttermilk pie by Christina Balzebre, of Levee Baking Company. Feast blended with fête. And fun.
Among those addressing the crowd that included Phyllis Taylor, Charlotte Bollinger and Sheila Davlin were Galatoire’s President Melvin Rodrigue, whose rose to the presidency in 2012; the magazine’s editorial director, Daniel Schumacher; and President/COO Eric W. Hoffman of Hoffman Media, the publisher.
Over the years, Eric Hoffman attended the Chefs to Watch Dinner, usually joined by his wife, Katie, who originally hails from St. Francisville. Their home was in Birmingham, Alabama, but the more they visited the Crescent City, the more they realized this should be their new home. During the summer of 2017, they moved to New Orleans with their two children and are renovating a house Uptown.
Seated at the head table with the Hoffmans were their future neighbors, Kim and Helen Nalty Butcher, whose son, Martin Butcher, has been called “a record-breaking quarterback” for the Newman Greenies football team. Also slated to attend (and enjoy choice seating) were Andrew and Elizabeth Smart Wooten, Clifford and Ellie Brown, Jimmy and Joy Roussel, Hyder and Caitlin Brewster and Hunter and Kaylea Hill, who just co-chaired the last CHAIRish the Children fundraiser that was held at the Louisiana Children’s Museum on Julia Street. The 2019 one will be in the museum’s new digs in City Park.
More diners included Robert and Dorian Stone, Cres and Marcie Gardner, Robert and Danielle LeBlanc, David de Laureal, Karl and Bridget Senner, Noah Hardie, Alexa Pulitzer and Seth Levine, Arthur and Sandra Pulitzer, Robert and Katie Guasco and Christa Schumacher with the above Daniel. All relished the "Watch"-ful eye and the pleasures of the palate.
'Vue' Vibes
ArtVue at the Ace Hotel titled the recent revels that celebrated and raised funds for art education and creative programming at Longue Vue House and Gardens. The LV board of directors and ArtVue Chairwoman Suzanne Dumez reaped special thanks. Jamar Pierre, Longue Vue’s Tricentennial Artist-in-Residence who has spent the year painting and teaching at LV, had a display of his colorful and bold work in the main hallway, which was available for purchase.
To establish a tone and a mood, guests were greeted by a fabulously dressed women who sported sequins and an eye-catching headdress. Champagne was proffered right away.
A bright and colorful décor (designed by Blue Gardenia Events) and florals were inspired by Pierre’s Tricentennial painting, “Resilience,” which was repeated on the dance floor as a giant decal covering. Against the stage was a unique and highly creative floral arrangement by Kim Star Wise of purples, pinks, yellows, silver and blue. The ceiling was beautifully draped in crisscross patterns of red, yellow and purple by Felipe Velasco Designs.
The main hallway of the Ace was transformed into a gallery featuring Pierre’s work and a lounge with dark velvet furniture, mirrored coffee tables, florals and lamps. Thanks for the furnishing targeted True Value Rental.
Still more art was undertaken at face value. Literally. Guests got their faces painted. They also participated in painting an oversize canvas together, received art as a party favor and enjoyed art painted on models, who circulated the site.
Lighting set an energetic mood thanks to multicolor up-lights and large stacked cubes with the ArtVue logo. Further such options were spread throughout by Firefly Ambiance and See-Hear productions. Within all this vibrancy, those who wanted a quieter space were indulged by an additional bar with lounge furniture provided by Lovegood Rentals.
Concerning the eating and drinking, a signature cocktail highlighted Wheatley Vodka and strawberry lemonade, complete with a gold paper straw and custom ice cubes by Melt New Orleans. The menu included a chicken and biscuit bar, short ribs, and a stunning array of desserts by Bittersweet Confections. Beignets were passed at 10 p.m.
Responding to the exhortation, “Let’s party,” were 300 night-trippers, whose ranks included Maria and Brad Pote, Elizabeth and Clifton LeBlanc, Belinda Belk with the above Kim Starr Wise, Beth and Jimmy Colon, Carol and Tommy Reese, Steve Dumez with Suzanne, Jennifer Nugent and June and King Logan, whose daughter Ellen wed Patrick Williams in May in the Chapel of the Academy of the Sacred Heart, her alma mater. A reception for their very nearest and dearest followed in the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden of the New Orleans Museum of Art.
More ArtVue cohorts included Susan Hess, R. Erich Caulfield, Ralph Johnson, David and Jane Maher, Cheryl Lemoine, Stephanie and Beau Laborde, Adee Heebe, Cheryl and Ricky Dietz and Amy and Mike Drew.
As for the music making, it was provided by Randi and the Lo-Fi Soul and DJ Kazu. They performed on a raised stage with a backdrop of boxwood walls and original Jamal Pierre art. Throughout the bash, art was the hallmark for amazing and happy hobnobbing.
Swinging Seniors
Jefferson Council on Aging’s seventh annual Senior Moments Gala at the Chateau Golf and Country Club rallied more than 300 guests, who made auction and action part of their fun. Ninety-plus items appeared in the silent auction that had a signed and numbered print by James Michalopoulas, a signed Anthony Davis basketball and an original acrylic, “Royal Street,” by featured artist Joyce W. LaPorte. For the liveliness of the live one, Henry Shane (with Pat) did the honors, getting the bidding up for a framed print by George Rodrigue, a pearl necklace and earrings donated by Anton Ltd. and a Hernan Caro-designed metal sculpture. Caro’s work also appeared in the 16-inch bright-colored sculptures used as centerpieces. All top-level sponsors received a sculpture.
Making their rounds were Senior Moments Chairwoman Claudia Shabetai with husband Raphael, Julie Delsa of lead sponsor Capital One Bank, JCOA board Chairman Gordon Wadge with Mary, executive director Al Robichaux, Treasurer Miriam Brown and Andres Rodriguez, Vice Chairman Jarrett Falcon and Heather, Mary Fay Legnon of Entergy, Amalia Caro with Hernan, Carol and John Hall, Deborah Alciatore-Empey, Doris Rapp, Marge and Don Garvey, Wayne LaPorte with Joyce, Matthew and Michelle Person, Sherri Peppo of New Orleans Catholic Cemeteries, Kelly Walgamotte, Anton Heine and dozens more, who took a dance-floor trip down musical Memory Lane. Highlighting the evening were the sounds by local band Lost in the ‘60s, who played hits by The Beatles, The Beach Boys and favorite oldies from the '60s and '70s. The crowd knew all of them.