Circling in on Celebrations
On a recent Friday evening, the celebratory cause and effect was put to play (and pay) all around town. At Harrah’s, Delgado Community College Foundation amassed hundreds for the 2019 Roast of the Town; in City Park’s Pavilion of the Two Sisters, the socializing came thanks to Paint the Town Green, the 10th annual gala given by Raintree Children and Family Services; and in the Hermann-Grima Historic House in the Vieux Carre, “Amazing Grapes” bannered the bash.
Roasting Revelry
For this event, the roast was not plated. It was celebrated.
The Delgado Community College Foundation held its 2019 Roast of the Town fundraiser at Harrah’s New Orleans Theater with Warner Thomas, Ochsner Health System President and CEO, as the name to know. Proceeds from the event — which included a reception, dinner, the roast and auction action — will benefit scholarships and programs at Delgado.
During the initial mingling, guests sampled appetizers of shrimp remoulade from Galatoire’s, hot shiitake pizzas from Mellow Mushroom-Metairie, and canapes prepared by the Delgado Community College Culinary Department. The four-course dinner pleasures came from The Forum, salad; Acme Oyster House, corn and crab bisque; Harrah’s Steakhouse and Mr. Mudbug/MMl 12 Seasons, the main course; and 12 Seasons/Mr. Mudbug Catering, bread pudding. Trinchero Family Estates and the Seven Three Distilling Company provided wine and spirits.
Verbal spirit was the order of the evening once the roasting/toasting of Warner Thomas ensued. Accompanying him at the gallivanting was Rene Doucet. Described as, “the always riotous,” Eric Paulsen stepped forward once again as the master of ceremonies. The 2019 celebrity roasters answered to U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise; William Oliver Enterprises LLC founder and President Bill Oliver; and, from Ochsner, senior physician Dr. Joseph Dalovisio, medical director of OHS; David Gaines, CEO of System Retail Services and senior vice president of public affairs; Tracey Moffat, OHS chief nursing officer; and OHS board Chairman Andrew Wisdom, founder of Crescent Capital Consulting. Laughter and good times prevailed.
More garnering attention were Delgado Community College Chancellor Dr. Will Wainwright and spouse Misty, foundation board Chairman Ashton J. Ryan Jr., Lee Giorgio with Melanie Cannatella, former state Sen. Ann Duplessis with husband Virgil, William "Billy" Sizeler, the Rev. Charles Southall, the Todd Trosclairs, Bill Hines, Tracey Schiro, the Bill Giardinas and Jefferson Parish president Joseph Yenni. From the Delgado Foundation Board were Wayne Fontana, Mavis Early, Michael Hollis, Ed Marshall, Allison (Mrs. Ron) Bordelon and Betsie Gambel. All thanked lead sponsors Ochsner Health System and Liberty Bank and Trust Company. In many cases, those that give continue to give. One of the top silent auction items was the exciting “Saints Experience,” donated by Ochsner Health System.
Duly regaled and rewarded, the audience was a collective “winner” at the 2019 fundraiser and the lively tout to Thomas.
A Decade of Colorful Delights
Raintree Children and Family services held its 10th annual Paint the Town Green Gala at the Pavilion of Two Sisters, gathering “luminaries from across the region” for an evening of fine cuisine, big bidding, and a tribute to ongoing Raintree volunteer and supporter Kathy Randall (joined by Lee). Proceeds will “benefit Raintree’s programs for foster children and children with developmental disabilities and delays.” It was proudly presented by Angel Wings Foundation.
In keeping with the gala’s name, the tables featured green satin runners and centerpieces of floating calla lilies illuminated in tall glass cylinders. Dishes from more than a dozen generous restaurants fed the flock.
Auction ado was lively and brisk as guests vied for an original James Michalopoulos oil on canvas and a private, in-home dinner donated by Jeff Mattia, the Royal Sonesta executive chef. Silent auction items included an “NCIS: New Orleans” onset visit, fine art, jewelry, and sports memorabilia.
Within the high-profile pack were gala Co-Chairwomen Lana Duke, Deborah Alciatore-Empey and Cindy Paulin, who was joined by husband Ron. Also, master of ceremonies Mark Romig, Raintree Executive Director LaShawna Schofield, auction Chairwoman Olivia Ventola and Chad, board President Kenny Malter and Gina Picone, Lisa Romano of the Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust, Dr. and Mrs. Kamran Khoobehi, James Michalopoulos, Ronnie Maines, Cory James, Price LeBlanc (Lexus of New Orleans) and Christine, Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Richard, Dr. and Mrs. Glenn Barnett and Wade and Carol Verges. To name some of the assembly of 300-plus, who enjoyed an evening of great food and drinks while raising funds for kids.
Guests also raised themselves up from their tables, where they chatted with pals, to head to the dance floor. Beckoning them for the night moves was the music of The Yat Pack.
Garden Party Flair
Alfresco fun was part of the party packaging when Amazing Grapes added the delights of the outdoors to those of food and drink, auction and camaraderie. Thirty years of the fundraiser were recognized and the funding will go to the educational programming, as well as the preservation of the Hermann-Grima and Gallier Historic Houses. Combined, the two houses, both located in the French Quarter, steward more than 3,000 decorative arts items.
The courtyard of The Hermann-Grima House, the party site (and sight), created its own historic ambiance with old brick, flagstones and garden greenery, accented by strung lights. Centerpieces were donated by The Martzolf Group. Guests first mingled for the Bourbon & Bubbles Patron Party prior to the Amazing Grapes Party & Auction. Marisa Aranas Pasternak (with Ryan) and Amy Rosato Robertson (with John) answered to event chairwomen.
Further features were the catering by the adjacent Broussard’s Restaurant, desserts by Bittersweet Confections and Nothing Bundt Cakes, specialty cocktails and local libations (Pinhook Bourbon, Cajun Spirits Distillery, Urban South, and Landry Vineyards), traditional jazz stylings headed by Smitti Supab, and the auction of 150 “silent” enticements, including a custom bench by Rivers Spencer, a Rubenstein’s suit, restaurant offerings, and special collections of wine and art.
Headliners included Sarah Young, president of The Woman’s Exchange, owner and operator of the two historic houses, and husband George, as well as TWE Vice President and President-elect Elizabeth “Betsey” Todd with Andrew. Megan Koza Mitchell is the executive director. More imbibing the 30th “Amazing” ado were Erin and Jeff Bernard, Robert and Carrie Boltin, Bridget and Bobby Bories, Renee and Peter Laborde, Ellen and Grant Coleman, Beth and Clifford Favrot, Sarah and Richard Freeman, Stacy and Jeremy Head, Kit and Gus Fritchie, Grace Kaynor, Patti and Robert Lapeyre, Melissa and Jerry Steiner, Sharon Meyer, Annie and Nat Phillips, and dozens more from the board of managers and the gala committee. “Grapes” expectations were duly realized.