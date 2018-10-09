Life, LOVE, Levity
“Garden” Gambol
An outside event in any weather is a gamble, but the New Orleans Museum of Art’s LOVE in the Garden, the annual partying in the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden that amasses hundreds and hundreds, is billed as “a rain or shine event.” Amen.
And so it was recently when a light rain occurred but did not daunt the fun. “It was amazing,” said Co-chairwoman Christine LeBlanc. “After a while, it just stopped.” The benefit: a cool night and smiling faces.
Hancock Whitney presented LOVE in the Garden, which takes its name from the iconic pop art Robert Indiana piece, “LOVE.” In the sculpture, the letters L and O (slanted sideways) are over the V and E. It’s one of the most recognizable artworks of the 20th century and continues to thrill throngs. One of the renderings is in the museum’s sculpture garden.
Along with the above Chistine LeBlanc, the other co-chairwomen were Elizabeth Grimes and Mimi Schlesinger. The threesome were joined by their husbands, Price LeBlanc, David Grimes and Claude Schlesinger. Additional headliners were Sydney and Walda Besthoff and daughters Jane Steiner (and husband Rodney) and Valerie Besthoff; Susan Taylor, the Montine McDaniel Freeman director of NOMA, and husband Paolo Meozzi; NOMA Volunteer Committee Chairwoman Anne Redd; museum President Mike Siegel; and benefactors, contributors and countless members from the event committee of 70, such as Sheila Collins, Anne Kock, Julie George, Ellie George, Will George, Dana Hansel, Norris Williams, Glendy Foster, Morgan Packard Griffith, Liz Hefler, Norris Williams, Kathleen Ramsey and Lynda Warshauer. Hancock Whitney was well-represented.
Noted, too, were spouses of a number of the above, as well as Elizabeth and Willy Monaghan, Bernice and Don Daigle, Joni and Tommy Diaz, Brenda and Michael Moffitt, James Kock, Diana Steiffel, Lee Ledbetter and Wesley and Annie Palmisano. In the Silver sponsor category, the second top tier, were the J. Edgar Monroe and the Kabacoff Family foundations, Christine and Price LeBlanc, Sheila and Britton Sanderford, Mimi and Claude Schlesinger and the above Steiners. Lyft was the Transportation Partner and The New Orleans Advocate, a media sponsor.
The numbers had it for purveyance: There were 69 restaurants and food trucks (with My House Social presenting late-night food fare) and 10 challengers in the fifth annual LOVE Cocktail Challenge sponsored by Sazerac New Orleans. All affiliated with restaurants and/or bars, they were Jesse Carr, Tyler Chauvin, Nick Detrich, Megan Devine, Paul Gustings, Konrad Kantor, Chris McMillian, Crystal Pavlas, Daniel Victory and Evan Wolf. Carr was the Overall Cocktail Challenger, and McMillian won as the Fan Favorite. Cocktail kudos!
A highlight each year of LOVE in the Garden is the presentation of awards. The hailed foursome for 2018 were John Alexander, Katrina Andry, Luis Cruz Azaceta (who was not present) and L. Kasimu Harris.
Well over 1,000 “Garden”-goers mingled, relishing the entertainment by The Boogie Men, Storyville Stompers and DJ Otto. All LOVE-ly!
Inspiration
“Leading Hollygrove by Serving Hollygrove” is the mission of Trinity Community Center, which held forth recently in the Audubon Tea Room. The event, “Act to Inspire Gala,” was presented by Truwealth Advisors Ameriprise Financial (represented by Jim Parrie), Diamond Sponsor category. Gold Sponsors were MDRG and Capital One Bank.
The Rev. William Brown founded Trinity Community Center in 1967. Now it is Hollygrove neighborhood’s premier institution for transforming youths through educational support, mentorship and spiritual development. Each year, 120 young people are mentored, giving them the “capacity to become the next generation of leaders.”
Villere’s Florist donated the elegant red rose centerpieces and images of the Trinity Community Center youths donned the walls. Flanking the stage were large screens for the message (“It Takes a Village”) and guests were awed by the robots and drones done by community center mentees at the Capital One Makerspace.
Meanwhile, attendees roamed the party premises, enjoying food by the Audubon Tea Room, such as Bourbon-glazed salmon; drinks from Luzianne, Gnarley Barley Brewing Co. and French Market; and white chocolate bread pudding from Dickie Brennan & Co. Properly food-fueled, guests enjoyed the auction action involving 35 choice items. An impromptu donation of a vacation house in Hawaii — donated by Joseph Peiffer (of Peiffer Wolf Carr & Kane) in the names of his parents, John and Joan Peiffer — created a fun frenzy. “Winners” Tamara Wyre of Hancock Whitney and a Trinity Community Center board member and her husband, Chris, will pack their bags for a Big Island jaunt.
Mastheading the socializing were master of ceremonies Mark Romig, community center Interim Executive Director Ronnie Slone with Celeste, board Chairwoman Kimberly Knight Hart and Michael, and from the Brown family, Dr. Kevin Brown with Sandy and Sondra Brown with Kevin Conway. And Dr. Vera Triplett, Ben and Barbara Johnson, Dr. Cheryl Jackson, Dr. Shondra Williams, Tarik Sedky, Candice Marti with Jamie, William and Kathy Hornsby, Dick and Dorothy Piner, Steve Schluter, William and Tiki McIntyre, mom Pat McIntyre with sister Ann Babington, Hannah McIntyre, Mariah Weinard, and program principals (in addition to Romig, Hart and Slone), the Rev. Cory Sparks, Stoney McKnight, Chynna Dubuclet and Keith Davis.
Two special tributes, among many, tapped John and Amy Crane (Silver Sponsors) and Evelyn Turner. They were honored for their long-time support of TCC.
Soiree Socializing
With many thanks to event sponsor Treo, “September Soiree” held forth given by Louisiana Parents for French Immersion and honoring state Sen. Eric La Fleur, state Rep. Polly Thomas (with Bob) and Charles “Chuck” Branton. According to Anne Ogden Masten (with Corey), “LPFI and the St. Tammany Parents for French Immersion brought people together to raise awareness of French immersion programs throughout the state” and to raise money to start a program in St. Tammany. Anne heads up the St. Tammany program and is a Louisiana Parents for French Immersion board member.
Guests mingled in an atmosphere of modern and eclectic art, an area map where locals can pin their domicile, and a courtyard with a wood deck, brightly colored umbrellas and Edison lights. Nibbling entailed such appetizers as a cheese board, French bread and cocktail quiches, as well as cochon de lait by Clesi’s Restaurant and Catering, jambalaya by Kevin Ibos, beer by Treo, St. Germaine spritzers by Lucy Weed, and for dessert, delicieux offerings (including wedding cake) from Megan and Jonathan Walker (The Station) and Teree Campbell.
Music making was generated by Cajun Music Preservation Society, Sam Craft, Jordy Allen, Dan Huval, Christian LeJeune, Smith Stickney and Jonathan Mayers. Swapping news within a Francophile format were Louisiana Parents for French ImmersionPresident Matt Diez and Jessica, Jo-Ann Fitzpatrick Matherne, Bobby and Jeanne Cradic, Elizabeth Trinh, Shelby and Mary Smith, Ebar and Jean Reaux, Stephen and Pauline Patterson, Travis and Stacy Bennett, Donovan and Rebecca Lanclos, Alexandre Vialou and Ben and Elizabeth Janke.