Party Places
Gala Glory
More than 700 people headed to the Notre Dame Seminary for the annual gala that honored David and Anna Jouandot as the honorary chaircouple. A one-hour patron party, chaired by Joseph and Erin Caruso and Tim and Beverly Napier, preceded the gala of three hours. Particularly thanked were the Chair of Peter Sponsors: The Azby Fund, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Canizaro, Londa and Harry Connick, the Jouandots, Knights of Columbus-Louisiana State Council, Ray and Patti Massett and The Edward L. Rispone Family Foundation. Reaping additional gratitude were the event chaircouples, Tim and Lisa Thriffiley and Frank and Rhonda Tusa, and the auction foursome, Steve and Luly Cali and Deacon Robert and Pam Pendzimaz.
The bash included both live and silent auctions, as well as raffles from Drago’s and Anton Jewelers. Choice items, among the many, included unique dinners, such as the one titled “Taste of Italy” offered at the home of Deacon Carlo and Debbie Maniglia for 10 people; two for 12 people each in the private dining room at Notre Dame Seminary (and purchased by Jackie Daniels and Friends of NDS); and one in the Louisiana Governor’s Mansion hosted by Gov. John Bel Edwards and spouse Donna with Joan Johnson as the buyer. Joseph and Erin Caruso “won” the “Seafood Soiree” item.
All sorts of taste treats beckoned the crowd at the gala’s buffet. More thanks tapped the food and beverage chairing forces of Owen and Laurie Leftwich, Raymond and Cissy Yakelis and Kathleen Sammons. White orchids in glass cylinders with blue glass stones at the base served as centerpieces. For the sweet conclusion, the choices were myriad. The always decadent dessert room was in full swing with tiny bundt cakes, white wedding-style and chocolate cakes, Italian cookies, king cake, fudge, pralines, cupcakes and a candy bar for guests to fill up with assorted goodies. New for 2019 was a champagne fountain that flowed the entire evening.
Headliners included Archbishop Gregory Aymond, Archbishop Emeritus Alfred Hughes, seminary Rector and President the Very Rev. James Wehner, Gayle Benson, Londa and former District Attorney Harry Connick, Greg Raymond, members of the Drago Cvitanovich family, state Rep. Kirk and Julie Talbot, NDS director of development Yvette and Greg LaCour, NDS director of events and communications Caroline Thriffiley and countless others, who were regaled by the Archbishop Rummel High School Band’s music and the Seminary Schola choir, which performed throughout the evening.
A Fling in Spring
Live and silent auctions, cocktails and beverage stations, and fine dining from New Orleans restaurants lured hundreds to the Audubon Tea Room for the annual Spring Fling of Mount Carmel Academy. “Cocktail attire” was the stated dress.
Kim Schlosser Tumminello, an alumna of 1982, chaired the 2019 bash, while Mary Dana Dandry and alumna Angela Imbornone Zimmer spearheaded the auction. Sister Camille Anne Campbell, O.Carm., is the school’s president.
A pleasant spring evening made socializing in the Tea Room’s garden a special treat. There guests nibbled purveyance from Pigeon Catering. Inside the gala site, the cuisine came from 21 of the Crescent City’s finest restaurants. The decorative colors were elegant pairing of gold and azure. Beautiful centerpieces of blue hydrangeas with white roses were donated by Nosegay Florist, and an impressive arrangement overflowing with additional blue hydrangeas decorated the entry. It was donated by IRIS Floral & Event Design Studio. In keeping with the location of the Audubon Tea Room and the adjacent zoo, whimsical, golden zoo animals adorned the tables.
Auctioneers Ryan Naquin and Rob Krieger entertained during the live auction with five exciting items, including a week-stay at a condo on Pensacola Beach, donated by Troy and Arlea Keller, and purchased by Kevin and Natalie Davis, and the “Crawfish Party for 25 in the French Quarter,” donated by Deanie’s in the French Quarter. Tracy and Gina Huguet will be rounding up their pals for that one.
The silent auction boards had enticements of 162 items, including limousine transportation for a dinner at Ralph’s on the Park, which was donated by the restaurant along with Bonomolo Limousines. Carl and Eileen Deroche were the happy purchasers.
School Principal Beth Ann Simno was a headliner, as were gala committee members Janel Fielding and Arlea Keller with husbands Jay and Troy, board Chairwoman Shelley Brown Mount with Sean, board members Frank Cangelosi and Joe Caldarera with wives Ann and Tiffany, and Sisters Sheila Undang and Gwen Grillot, both O. Carm. And, Robert and Leida Caluda, Tim and Karen Lott, Chris and Shaune Braud, Michael and Amanda Calogero, Daniel and Wilma Nuss, Kernion and Pamela Schafer and Michael and Camille Tifft. As well as a number of the above, Camille served on the gala committee of 44. Anne Summer Campbell was the special events coordinator.
Special thanks for certain people tapped Sean and Joanne Eckhardt, Nicole Chauvin, the above Janel Anderson Fielding, Dean and J.P. Pigeon and Jay Scariano.
Now for the feat of feet! A nine-piece, horn-powered band, titled Crescent City Soul, challenged the shoe soles of the party pack. People danced with enthusiasm for hours.
A German Extravaganza
The location set the theme. For the most recent fundraiser of Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge, New Orleans Chapter, the handsome new Deutsches Haus on Bayou St, John was the venue. Held late on a Sunday afternoon, the event included German food (the sauerkraut was delicious) and numerous types of beers. Bavarian music was played throughout the activity, which featured a noteworthy silent auction. Among the many items were food and wine baskets, jewelry, memberships to Le Petit Theatre and to the New Orleans Museum of Art, restaurant certificates, handbags, fine crystal, china and paintings.
The top enticement was an Alan Flattmann pastel titled “Ordering at the Bourbon House,” which was bought by Dr. Louis and Betty Trachtman, who’ll add it to their other Flattmann artwork.
The Trachtmans made FFVF festive rounds, as did Nancy and Dr. Tom Church, Richard and Amie Harllee Seba, Maj. Bradley Hayes, Frank Arnemann and Eileen Hofrichter, Capt. Ross and Lynn McClave, Sally Richards and her guests, Mike and Catherine Howard, Dr. Kieth Kreitzinger, and Rene and Kim Navarre.
Still others were Denise and Chet Mehurin, Marvin and Suzie Russell, Shannon Walgamotte and Lynda Moreau, Leda Sobon and Leon Perret, Dr. Tim and Charlene Peterson, John Grout and Gretchen Hayman, Irwin and Cathy Langhoff, Alicia Ohlmeyer, Aline “Tousa” Davis, and Frank B. Stewart Jr., the newest member, and Paulette. To mention most of the attendees, who gathered to raise funds to send students to Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, “to study our government and to promote the ideals and principles of our free society.”
The table centerpieces were round planters of pink African daisies and creeping jenny. Those who give, get. An occupant of each table received the arrangement as a door prize.