Leagues of their Own
Chair and Share Alike
When people first received their invitation, there were quizzical looks. The flat surface of the colorful card had “Escape to Paradise” at the top with a palm tree and a parrot drawn next to the title. Upon closer inspection, the invitation folded out to become a little beach chair to suggest lazing about during “Escape.” The envelope’s liner was created to mimic a beach — sand and turf — and the postage stamp was custom with the party logo. The mood was set early on.
Making waves at the venue, The Howling Wolf, were four debutantes of the season: Annabel Coleman, and parents Ellen and Grant; Mignon Daly, and parents Lexi, the invitation designer, and David Daly; Campbell Drennan, and mom Claudia and stepdad Cleland Powell and dad Wally and stepmom Hilda Drennan; and Meredith Grehan, and parents Susan and Hughes. Each deb wore a white dress of her choosing and a paper hibiscus, hand made by Suzonne Stirling, in her hair. The mothers sported tropical-inspired prints and bright colors in keeping with the requested dress code on the invitation: “Sundressy Tropicasual.”
As guests arrived, the musical momentum was already underway. Tropic Flyer, a Jimmy Buffet-style trio, was on the stage with scintillating sounds. The stage was backed with an enormous water and beach scene and flanked with two glowing life-size margarita glasses complete with limes and straws. For the later big band blast, Memphis Soul Revue played nonstop for three hours.
Decorations made the “Escape to Paradise/Nolaritaville Deb Party” a near reality, thanks to the party’s logo, ropes, nets, personalized life buoys, sharks in lifeguard chairs, palms, tiki torches, and colorful uplighting. Surfboards with the school mascot, sorority reference and favorite places of each honoree were placed on a wall. A porch seating area with colorful Adirondack beach chaired surrounded by palms brought back the invitation’s pop-up chair.
Reveling in the party “Paradise” were Coleman kith and chums, including honoree Annabel’s twin brother, Will; Kerry and Bill Coleman; Liz, Richie and Grace McLarty; KK, John O, Jack and Sam Hearin; Frances, James, Jake and Emma Ladner; Wendy Beron; Mary, Caroline and Blair Johnson; Gabriella, Marshall and Marshall St. Amant; Henry King; and Lori, Jane, Thomas and Gerry Dugal.
The Daly dozens included deb sister Coleen, grandmother Patsy Daly, and grandparents Barry and Dianne Breaux. Also, Jennifer and Michael Daly with sons Jack, Conner and Christian; Susanna and Jay Breaux; Lynne and Peter Arapis; Karen and Vinny Mosca; Michele and Kevin Murphy; and Tanya and Jim Busenlener.
Campbell Drennan’s brigade included her sisters, Charlotte and Caroline Drennan; stepsister Lindsey and Keith Vodanovich; stepbrother Scott Powell and Sarah; stepbrothers Hunter Powell and Scott Sonnier; Cathy, Jon, Gretchen and Peter Drennan; Lauren and Court Carrere; Margaret and Pierre Villere; Laura Sanders; Gail and Ned Bergin; and Renee and Peter Laborde.
Further features of the fun included a green screen photo booth, parrot head gear, Kelly Boyett’s live painting of the party, leis, little drink umbrellas and mermaids, and the Flip Flop Shop, where the pack grabbed a pair when the lively dancing revved up. Tropical greens and flower arrangements were done by Fallo VanOs Floral, “buoy” bud vases held fresh cut blooms, and shell tablescapes included sand candle votives. Lisa Tanet and her company catered, offering mini taco bites, lobster and shrimp quesadillas, boiled shrimp, pulled pork “Cheeseburgers in Paradise,” cake pops and “shark” lollipops. The oyster bar by Two Girls, One Shuck was a hit for bivalve lovers, and then there were the frozen margaritas and piña coladas with Island Time Party Rentals doing a tiki bar décor.
Grouped by the Grehans were deb sister Julia, grandmother Happy Grehan, Bobby Grehan with Nan Smith, Brooke and Jennifer Grehan, Geoff and Holly Snodgrass, Ed and Marilyn Pointer, Cooper Woods, Sally Suthon, Rivers and Kris Lelong, Will Alpert, and Paul and Marie Simoneaux.
Along with the above-mentioned for each hosting family, there were the debs’ college chums, soaking up the scene. Lots of them came in from away and had so much fun. “Don‘t know the reason/Stayed here all season” was a potential Siren call.
As the excitement of the bash moved into another sphere, the debs swapped the flowers in their hair for Buffet-type headbands, complete with palm trees, a parrot and a mini margarita. Parrotheads alert! The lure of the stage beckoned and the honorees bounded on up, dancing and tossing out glitter-filled beach balls to the crowd.
When it was time to bid goodbye to The Howling Wolf, the enticing indolence of “Margaritaville,” and the requisite beach chairs, was not ready to be embraced. The party pack hopped on special buses for an unofficial after-party at F&M Patio Bar. Perhaps Mr. James William Buffet was there (or at least in spirit), ready to welcome them.
History Loves Company
“Celebrating 95 Years” was the beckoning of The Junior League of New Orleans for a two-hour gathering, from noon until 2 p.m., at Canal Place on a recent Sunday. “Feathers & Pearls & Fringe” bannered the green-on-green invitation that asked attendees to “Dress in your glad rags with 1920s-inspired attire.” The thematic journey back to the founding decade of the Junior League in New Orleans made nostalgia ever so nice.
Within the assembly of 168, there was an impressive number of Sustainers and 25 past presidents. Venue host Canal Place graciously sponsored the event and Ralph Brennan Catering and Events fed the flock. Passed hors d’oeuvres included crawfish “hand” pies and grilled vegetable bruschetta, while the brunch fare of two principal courses was followed by house-made pick-up desserts. The specialty drink, Southside Fizz Cocktail, added to the beverage selections, while the VIPs were treated to “bottomless” Moet Champagne. A three-piece jazz ensemble played, adding musical buoyancy.
More excitement was generated by the $2,500 David Yurman shopping spree raffle donated by Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry, and won by Jessica Davidson; the Scout Guide New Orleans-sponsored Member Mingle Getaway Giveaway and Jennifer Ansardi taking home a prize from Windsor Court; and the best-dressed winners, Elizabeth Tommaseo (first) and Rebecca Martinez (second), with gifts respectively from Kendra Scott and Pearl’s Place.
The centerpieces were of ostrich and peacock feathers with yellow and white hydrangeas; the program included a 95th-year celebration video, as well as the passing of the gavel from outgoing JLNO President Alice Glenn to Christine Vinson; and special discounts and incentives for shopping in Canal Place’s stores.
Notables included Melanee Usdin, Anne Milling, Jessica Schulman, Taylor Morgan, Jessica Davidson, Jane Dufour, Jennifer Bernard Allen, Kristin Van Hook Moore, Kathlyn Bethune, Shannon Brice, Michelle Clark Payne, Emily Schaumburg, Liz Schafer, Elizabeth Janke, Shon Baker, Susana and Davis Ruddick, Tomoro Wilson, Sarah Chase, Melissa Eversmeyer, Dee McCloskey, Katie Baxter, Ginger LaCour, Sibby Gwin Charbonnet, Angelle Gelvin, Tabitha Mangano, Robin Primeau, Sybil Favrot, Elizabeth Boh and Margaret Wall. For starters.
And the event’s just desserts? More than $31,000 was raised to help JLNO as it moves into its next 95 years. And then some.