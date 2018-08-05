Summer Sites!
Estival Essence
“I wanted to create a very authentic experience,” said event curator Glenda McKinley, who was described by Essence Banks “as liking to stay behind the scenes.” This occurred at the Celebrity Media Brunch in the Stella Jones Gallery during Essence Festival weekend. The New Orleans Multicultural Tourism Network, which has McKinley as the president and creative director, sponsored the brunch that occurred midway through New Orleans’ tricentennial celebration and commemorated the kinship between the city and Africa. The venue’s main gallery featured “Made in Louisiana,” an exhibit that traces the African-American influence on the Crescent City over the past 300 years.
Chef Serigne Mbaye created the menu of Senegalese seafood gumbo (Serigne’s Mother's Gumbo), poached redfish (positively delicious!) and lakh pudding. On each table was a centerpiece by Tracy Stewart, which she titled “Slave Garden,” and designed with thematic elements.
The décor was provided by the existing exhibition in the Stella Jones Gallery, the above “Made in Louisiana” (and “Made Louisiana” in an alternative rendition). The sprawling showing of more than 60 works offered a multifaceted view of centuries of history as interpreted by at least two dozen black artists to honor the tricentennial.
Among the many were Dr. Stella Jones, an obstetrician/gynecologist, whose second career and passion for African-American art developed into her namesake gallery; director of Office of Cultural Economy Brice Miller; actor and talent agent Tommye Myrick; Kristen Gisleson Palmer, Jared Brossett and Cyndi Nguyen from the City Council; and NOMTN executive director Essence Banks and board Chairwoman Angela Simon. Also, Lonnie Love, Sheila Burns, Kim Boyle, Lloyd Dennis, Oscar Rainey, Barbara Waiters, Kelisha Garrett, Josline Frank, Flozell Daniels Jr., Warren Bell, Jennifer Cunningham (who traveled from away, as did a number of the others), Beverly McKenna and Sarah Glover. All relished the brunch, which bore the title, Soul of the Tricentennial.
School Days, School Praise
“Welcome Back to School” bannered the bash of the Hispanic Apostolate to support the Hispanic children attending Catholic schools, whose parents need assistance with tuition. Marla Donovan, Jacqueline Haas and the Rev. Sergio Serrano, O.P., director of the Hispanic Apostolate of the Archdiocese of New Orleans, teamed to chair the event at the Sheraton Metairie – New Orleans Hotel.
In keeping with the theme, each table had a colorful bouquet of balloons made by Bebe Vega, as well as crayons and coloring books, which entertained the guests throughout the night. Adding sartorial fun, the dress code was “Wear what you wore to school.” Many of the guests did indeed wear their local Catholic school uniforms. Those without made up uniforms to show support.
When it was time to sup, guests savored broiled chicken, fish with a butter sauce. Mashed potatoes, vegetables, and for dessert, bread pudding and chocolate pudding. All quite tasty.
Making their “School” salute were Berenice and Tom Lanigan, Gissela and Michael Zsembik, Susan and Eddy Gutierrez, Peter Quirk, Rosita and Oscar Hernandez, Donna and Ken Kopecky, the Rev. Mariano Veliz, O.P., Maria and Ramon Vallejo, Chris Wiseman, Christine Bordelon, the Rev. Tom Stehlik, CM, and 250 others. When it was time to add musical noteworthiness, the Julio & Cesar Band rose to the felicitous occasion.
But, of 'Course'
Susan M. Taylor, the Montine McDaniel Freeman director, and Michael J. Siegel, president of the Board of Trustees of the New Orleans Museum of Art, extended an invitation for the patron preview of “Changing Course: Reflections on New Orleans Histories.” Punctuating the 5:30-7 p.m. time framework of the event were Taylor’s remarks at 6 p.m. In her words of gratitude, she said, “For the artists who are here tonight, thank you,” adding tribute to the sponsors and the curating force. She concluded with reference to “Changing Course,” saying “Reimagining our collective pasts might make a lasting impression on our city’s future.”
The artists represented were Katrina Andry, Willie Birch, Lesley Dill, Skylar Fein, L. Kasimu Harris, The Everyday Projects and The Propeller Group. Running through Sept 16, the exhibit is organized by NOMA and sponsored by Pia and Malcolm Ehrhardt, Stewart and Renee Peck, Morris and Cathy Bart, Dathel and Tommy Coleman and David Workman.
Most of them were present, as were Ariel Wilson, Chris Alfieri, Leah Chase with son and grandson Edgar Chase III and Edgar Chase IV, Vivian Cahn, Catherine and David Edwards, Ann and Tony Fuselier, Julie George, Ginger and Del Hall, Steve and Dana Hansel, Tarun Jolly, Cammie Mayer, Chandra McCormack and Keith Calhoun, Valerie Besthoff, Troi and Ron Bechet, Rodger and Gretchen Wheaton, Biff and Barbara Motley, John Noonan, Delos Flint Jr., Bryan Batt and Tom Cianfichi, Frances Swigart Steg, Millie and Robert Kohn, Gia Hamilton, Vanessa Schmid, Shaun McFaul, Bill Fagaly, Jeffrey Clayman, Susan Couvillon, Katherine de Montluzin, Judith “Judie” Oudt and scores more.
The exhibition celebrates the New Orleans Tricentennial by bringing together a group of seven contemporary art projects that focus on forgotten or marginalized histories of the city. The co-curators are Russell Lord, Katie Pfohl, Brian Piper and Allison Young. Compliments and comments flowed.