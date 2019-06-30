Seasonal Sprints
Closing Reception
Always a popular feature of The Orleans Club, the Closing Reception draws dozens for festivity and friendship. The programs and activity of the concluding session are conversational fodder, as are the members’ projects and travels that are planned for the summer. Plus, the club has a series of programs that brings the membership together for good talks and community edification during the early part of the summer.
As members and guests arrived at the St. Charles Avenue Club, they were informally hailed by individuals seated at tables on the porch. Once inside, more formalized meeting and greeting ensued. The Closing Reception honors the chairwomen and co-chairwomen of the fall and spring programs. Brenda Moffitt (with Michael "Mike") is the club president and Adrienne Rynning (with Jonathan) chaired the event.
Past presidents in attendance included Marilyn Aiken with David, Betty Davidson with Tom, Katherine Miller Determan, Cindy Ellington with Stan, Carli Tessier with Frank, Helen Ballard Tebo and Margaret Lindsey. Others present were Lydia Ozenberger, Elizabeth and David Woolverton, Sherry and Hunter McFadden, Kay McArdle, E. Lee Meade, Rachel and Parker Moring, Lisa and Karl Hoefer, Charlotte and Bush Benton, Katie Hardin, Louise Schaffer, Elise Orr, Micheline Vandenburgh, Elizabeth and John Ryan, Georgie Chadwick, Molly St. Paul, Ann and Al Colfry and Angele Provensal.
Both areas of the clubhouse, the expansive main building and the side club building, were open for the party, which allowed for a lot of easy movement. All the while, everyone admired the arrangements done by the club’s flower committee. For the culinary enticements, the choices were many: lamb lollipops, fried oysters, shrimp cocktails and desserts. Requisite bars were nearby.
Still others were Ann Yoder Swayze, Camille Yeldell, Renee Masinter, Leslie Jacobs, Elizabeth and William “Billy” Sewell, Nancy Adams, Linda Brackett, Regina Molony and Terry and John Olivier. Noted, too, were the honorary members, Anne Buescher and Madge Dicks.
Listed as speakers, along with their summer programs, are Ann Masson and “Architectural Treasures on St. Charles Avenue”; Miles Landrum with Johnny Sanchez, on the Aaron Sanchez Scholarship Fund (an initiative aimed at helping future generations of Latino chefs ) and their first female scholarship recipient; Anna DesOrmeaux on “Nazi Art Thefts”; Susan Taylor on “The Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden Expansion”; and Lydia Ozenberger, Orleans Club vice president, on “Baroness Micaela de Pontalba: Passion, Murder, Intrigue.” Levity adds its own mark in the programming. There’s “Summer, Snowballs and The Sixties” for the club’s Apres Cinq, and “Opah! It’s Island Time Greek Style” for the Greek Dinner chaired by Ann Swayze.
Fame is the Name
The Ritz-Carlton was the venue for the annual Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans Business Hall of Fame. Established in 1984, the Business Hall of Fame honors local business men and women “who have embraced the spirit of entrepreneurship in our community … and are recognized for their significant contribution to their profession.”
As 2019 laureates, the names to know (and people to congratulate) were Lynne A. Burkart, director, Postlethwaite & Netterville; Barry F. Kern, president and CEO of Kern Studios & Mardi Gras World; Dennis Lauscha, president of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans; Curtis A. Pellerin, president of Pellerin Laundry Machinery; James W. Pellerin, chairman and CEO of Pellerin Minor Corporation; David M. Rubenstein, president of Rubensteins; and Allen Square, founder and CEO of Square Button. The awards were Waterford crystal eagles.
Special awards befell Walter E. Blessey Jr., chairman and CEO of Blessey Marine Service Inc., and David Fennelly, CEO of Associated Terminals & Turn Services. In turn, their designations were Lifetime Achievement Award Honoree and Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust Business of the Year.
Features of the dinner, which consisted of a farmers market salad, short ribs, and creme brûlée, were florals done by the Plant Gallery, dinner music by the Jimmy Maxwell Trio, videos of those honored, and a raffle for a $3,000 Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry gift card. To begin the evening, 20 members of the Business Hall of Fame in attendance were introduced procession-style by their class year.
Within a crowd of 300-plus people were 2019 BHoF Chairman Marty A. Mayer, as well as H. Merritt Lane III, Frank B. Stewart Jr. with Paulette, Gary Solomon, Vanessa Brown Claiborne, Suzanne Mestayer, Alden McDonald with Rhesa, Henry Coaxum with Karen, Margo DuBos with Clancy, Andre Rubenstein with Robbie, Jimmy Maurin, Marian Wallis, Joe Jaeger, Ron Forman, Carroll Suggs and Klara Cvitanovich.
To the Woods!
“Bottomless Jubilee” titled the recent Sunday benefit for A Studio in the Woods, which was celebrating 50 years of “Land & Legacy.” It took place during the late afternoon hours at the Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center. Because space was limited, supporters were encouraged to purchase tickets right away. For their outfits, it was “Break out your animal prints and forest chic attire.”
Irises and sunflowers adorned the McDermott Lodge, with walls of windows overlooking the center’s bongo enclosure. Other wildlife on display included endangered Mississippi sandhill cranes, turtles, nesting yellow crested egrets and one lively alligator.
Guests were greeted by Panorama Jazz Band’s Ben Schenck serenading them on clarinet from one of the lodge’s four balconies. More music came from Sunpie and the Louisiana Sunspots with a special appearance by Dr. Michael White. For the taste treats, Mosquito Supper Club chef Melissa Martin offered picked shrimp on Bellegarde bread to complement Peche chef Ryan Prewitt’s savory crepes. Cure provided the signature cocktail and Shake Bakery, the desserts.
Featured, too, were artistic offerings by former residents and guest artists, such as Brandon Ballengée, Manon Bellet, Pippin Frisbie-Calder, Jonathan Mayers, and a performance by Hannah Pepper-Cunningham. The silent auction lured with items from Katrina Andry, Hannah Chalew, Mignon Faget, Earth Reverie, Gogo Jewelry, Fallen Fruit, Jessica Harris and Morgan Stanley.
Headliners were ByWater Institute director Mark Davis and wife Susan Norris-Davis, board Chairwoman MaryLen Costa with husband Lou, managing director Ama Rogan and husband Ben Schenck, board secretary Benjamin Morris, Rodney Yanker, Shirley Trusty Corey, Scott Hutcheson, Ellen Johnson and Ronnie Swartz, Libra LaGrone Pealer and Casius Pealer, Brinkley Serkedakis and Alicia Franck, Jackie Sullivan, John Kleinschmidt and Claire Anderson, Katrina Andry, Bill Fagaly, Tina Freeman and Philip Woollam, Carol Gelderman, Alexandra Mora, Katie Pfohl, Dawn and Bob Snead and Joe Carmichael.
The event celebrated the 50th anniversary of Joe and the late Lucianne Carmichael’s purchase of the land A Studio in the Woods sits on. A program of Tulane University, it is located in an endangered bottomland hardwood forest on the Mississippi River, and is dedicated to forest preservation, science-inspired art education and providing a peaceful retreat for artists and scholars. Here’s to the next half century!