March Mirth
They All Masked for You
“Lighting the Way to Better Futures,” bannered the United Negro College Fund’s Mayor’s Masked Ball that unfolded in the Hyatt Regency as a signature gala. Hosted by a diverse group of corporate sponsors and individuals it included celebrities, dignitaries, civic leaders, volunteers, public officials and others who support the mission of UNCF by getting students to and through college. The headlining names were Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who was joined by husband Jason, and UNCF President and CEO Michael L. Lomax, Ph.D. A strictly formal affair, ladies were asked to wear long gowns and the gentlemen, black tie. Masks for both, as well.
At 6 p.m., the VIP Masked Award Gathering launched the levity with a silent auction and cocktails. An hour later, live-auction activity, “elegant dining,” dancing and entertainment followed. One particularly enticing vacation getaway in the auction was a Napa, California, Hot Air Balloon Package. Also, a New Orleans “girls’ trip” weekend drew lots of bids.
As they walked the red carpet, gala-goers immediately noticed the beautiful arch and chandelier lighting in the venue, the Celestin Ballroom. More decorative features, with thanks to Mardi Gras Productions, were the dressing for the tables (centerpieces, florals, silver linen table cloths, etc.), uplighting, and the UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball signature mask. Especially highlighted was the organization’s 75th anniversary. Student volunteers from Xavier and Dillard universities acted as greeters on the first floor, while representatives from Paper Doll Promotions were dressed in ballgowns and masks to greet arrivals elsewhere. One model’s built-out skirt held champagne glasses.
Chefs Leah Chase, Yvan Didelot and Milan Smith (the latter two of the hotel) spearheaded the menu of salad, gumbo, braised beef short ribs, and lemon-influenced dessert.
The musical menu was ever so extensive, starting with the City Wide Youth Choir singing “Lean on Me” and “Rise Up,” concurrent with projections of photos of the 75 years of UNCF and its impact in the Crescent City. The Bleu Café music makers (Xavier students and alums) performed during dinner. Multi-Grammy Award winner Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds thrilled the crowd as the headliner entertainer, singing hit after hit, among which were “Whip Appeal” and “For the Cool in You.” Who could resist dancing to his spectacular sounds?
Among those making “Masked” their social marvel were Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson, the recipient of the UNCF Masked Award for her commitment to education in the community; Grammy Award winner musician PJ Morton, another awardee; keynote speaker Warner Thomas, President and CEO of Ochsner Health System, the presenting sponsor; mistresses of ceremonies /meteorologists Margaret Orr and Kweilyn Murphy; comedian Jonathan Slocumb; and Hyatt Regency Hotel General Manager Michael O. Smith, event co-chairman with Warner Thomas.
More within the profiled pack — and answering to a title or two — were Dr. C.R. Verret, Henry and Karen Coaxum, David and Millie Gaines, Rod and Madeleine West, UNCF regional development director La Juana Chenier and Kenny Chenier, Alden and Rhesa McDonald, Therese and Austin Badon, Joel and Shirelle Vilenay, Lee Stockwell, Leo Denault, Blaine and Tammy Kern, Dr. Steven Udvarhelyi, Dr. Walter and Adria Kimbrough, David Ellis, Paul and Donna Flower, PJ and Kortni Morton, and countless others who made education their ado. Raised $1.7 million, too.
But that’s not all. For the first time, there was a Mayor’s Mask Off After Party, also in the Hyatt Regency, for the city’s young professionals. Slated to host the bash, which started at 10 p.m. (after the gala), was local media personality Tara Johnson. And to entertain, Mannie Fresh.
Celebrating the 'Gift of Life'
“What fundraiser invites you to come as you are, eat comfort food with your fingers, and dance till your feet fall off ...?” bannered the come-on for the Legacy Donor Foundation’s Soul Revival 2019. The location was the Port of New Orleans and the promotion, “Good food, Good Music, Great cause.” The annual event, which hailed two decades and was started by the late David Voelker, raises money to generate awareness of the need for organ, eye and tissue donation, all becoming “a gift of life.”
For the patron party, guests moseyed up to the charcuterie display by Toulouse Gourmet Catering, as well as Cajun caviar on Zapp’s chips served with bubbly from Ste Michelle Wine Estates while the Jasen Weaver Trio played.
Noted throughout the evening were Soul Revival Co-Chairwomen Ansley Seaver Marshall (who also chars the Legacy Board) with husband Carter and her mom, Elizabeth Seaver, and Taylor Morgan with parents Lynn and Digges and her sister, Ashley Morgan; and LDF executive director Nicole Labadot with husband Ryan and his parents, Suzanne and Joe Labadot. And, Liz Drumm with fiancé Daniel Parry, Casey Pellerin Westguard, Kate and Dr. Scott Tucker, Leigh Ellen and Chris Puckett, spouses Dr. Mara Hasseltine and Gregory Smith, Clint Smith (attending with his living kidney donor and sister-in-law, Allison Sutton), Shelly and Dr. Nigel Girgrah (who spoke on behalf of Presenting Sponsor Ochsner), Tina Dang and Dr. Hal Nguyen, Carter and Claiborne Perrilliat, Katie Harvill, Dr. Anil Paramesh, Alyssa and Hudson Higgins, Robin and Matt Williamson, Tracey Weinstein (Ste. Michelle Wine Estates) and Mike, Jeff and Leigh Whitman Director, Mike and Dr. Renee Hulefeld (both from Ochsner) and Megan Donelon.
Others attending were transplant recipients, donor families and living donors with their recipients.
Committee members Melanie Diket and Jennifer Cheatham covered the tables in flowers. The centerpiece was a dress made from past Soul Revival invitations, along with pins and accessories, on a five-foot mannequin to celebrate the 20th anniversary. A strolling “champagne skirt” served Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne.
Further features were delish food by Calcasieu Fine Dining by Donald Link; desserts from Zoe’s Bakery; libations from the Sazerac Companies; designs by Allison DeViney, such as hand-painted wine glasses listing each person’s involvement with Legacy, and also a Wall of Memories; and Soul Revival music. As it has for the past 20 years, the event kicked off with the Gospel Choir from Progressive Baptist Church and the Rev. Willie Gable, a LDF board member. Mixed Nuts became the headliner, followed by DJ Rob Nice.
Emphasizing the love of New Orleanians for life and its celebration “in many guises,” Nicole Labadot added the recent anniversary bash reflected that spirit “because supporting organ donation, purely and simply, is giving the gift of life.”
Fine Fellows
“European Art” was one of the categories and dining areas for the recent Fellows Dinner of the New Orleans Museum of Art. It was presided over during the dinner (from 1718 Catering and Events by Hyatt Regency New Orleans) by host Vanessa Schmid. Others areas of specialty and their hosts, who gave brief talks, were “New Orleans Museum of Art,” Susan M. Taylor; “Decorative Arts,” Mel Buchanan; “African Art.” Ndubuisi Ezeluomba; “Photography,” Russell Lord; “Contemporary Art,” Katie Pfohl; “Asian Art,” Lisa Rotondo-McCord; and “Learning and Engagement,” Gabrielle Wyrick.
Fellows flock to the museum each year for the dinner, the chance to hobnob and visit some of the exhibitions, and the presentation of the Isaac Delgado Memorial Award.
Sharply at 7:30 p.m., the above Susan Taylor, the Montine McDaniel Freeman director at NOMA, presented the prestigious award to acclaimed photographer Tina Freeman. As have her awardee predecessors, she “embodies NOMA’s commitment to preserving and enriching its collections while inspiring and engaging the community.”
Tina, who followed in her above mother’s great dedication to art in its many forms, was joined by her husband Philip Woollam and their daughter, Olivia. After her name was announced and she strode forward, Tina addressed the crowd expressing her gratitude. Applause was robust.
Notables were NOMA Board of Trustees President Janice Parmelee, Richard and Sarah Freeman, Caroline and Murray Calhoun, Michael and Carolyn Christovich, Tommy and Dathel Coleman, Penny and Todd Francis, Keith Frischhertz and William Velez, Marla Garvey, John and Dathel Georges, Mary and Robert Lupo, Joy and Howard Osofsky, Tia and Jimmy Roddy, Jacki and Brian Schneider, Holly and Geoff Snodgrass, Bruce and Margaret Soltis, Claire and Harry Stahel, Suzanne Thomas, Catherine Tremaine and former museum director John Bullard, Suzie and Pierre Villere, Zannie and Glenn Voss, Courtney-Anne Sarpy, Rosemonde and Carlo Capomazza and Brent and Lele Wood. They cast admiring glances at the urns at the base of the grand staircase, which were filled with greenery by the NOMA Volunteer Committee. The table flowers were done by Kim Starr Wise.
Still others were Sydney and Walda Besthoff, Sybil and Blair Favrot, Anne and King Milling, Elizabeth Boh, Bob and Sharon Weilbaecher, Casey and Conny Willems, Valerie Besthoff, Biff and Barbara Motley, Susan and Jimmy Gundlach and others, who extended heartiest of congratulations to Tina Freeman.