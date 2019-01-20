Belles and Bowl to Start the New Year
Grand Military Victory Ball
To commemorate the Battle of New Orleans, the Grand Military Victory Ball of the Society of the War of 1812 in the State of Louisiana held forth with formality and festivity — and family — at the Metairie Country Club. Four young ladies were presented.
Representing New Orleans was Miss Kristina Schwing Bickham, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Andrew Bickham, and escorted by her father. Miss Blair Marie Campbell, daughter of Mr. Michael Raymond Campbell and Ms. Sheri Elizabeth Sausse, represented Louisiana. Her uncle, past society President LTC Jacques Doak Walker, escorted her. The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Michael Zimmermann, Miss Cecelia Frances Zimmermann, represented Delaware. Mr. Henry Philip Rouquette Jr., who was addressed as compatriot by the society, was her escort. Miss Andrea Nicole Davie, daughter of Warren and Patricia Davie, represented Maryland. She was escorted by Dr. Paul Mire Melancon Jr., who was also called compatriot.
As the foursome processed, the Jimmy Maxwell Orchestra played. The songs that accompanied them were all representative.
Notables included Society of the War of 1812 President Roger Francis Villere II and his wife, Donna, who portrayed General and Mrs. Andrew Jackson; society Vice President Gregory Dalton Woolverton as Gov. William C.C. Claiborne; and past President and Victory Ball Chairman Shannon R. Walgamotte (as Mayor Nicholas Girod, the city’s seventh mayor) and spouse Lynda Moreau, ball matron, who sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.” She is also the state president, Louisiana Society, U.S. Daughters of 1812. Brig. Gen. John Bettes Dunlap III served as marshal and was accompanied by his wife, Jill; Raphael J. Rabalais Jr. was the vice marshal; and Rushton Garic Barosse, Marvin R.J. Russell and Dr. Gresham Talmadge Farrar Jr. were lieutenants.
Of course, all in attendance admired the uniforms of the society principals, which were similar to those worn during the Battle of New Orleans.
Noted, too, were Dr. and Mrs. Tim Peterson, Mr. and Mrs. Rene Navarre, Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Edwin Stacey IV and Mr. Richard D. Hollis, the current president of the General Society of the War of 1812, and his guest, Melodye G. Brown, state regent of Georgia Daughters of the American Revolution.
They mingled with, among others, past President of the General Society of the War of 1812 Thomas E. Jacks and spouse Tara Turner Jacks; Mr. William Allerton III; and Mr. and Mrs. Henry Rouquette Jr. In addition to Dr. Melancon and Messrs. Allerton, Bickham, Rouquette and Walker, William Henson Moore III, George A. Coiron III and retired Judge John Clifford Grout Jr. were committeemen.
Adding lovely floral appeal were the arrangements by Villere’s Florist, which included an artful circle of multicolored rose petals on each table and nearly 100 white poinsettias around the room. This became a special complement to the other pleasures of the table as guests sat to enjoy tasty grits and grillades and good companionship. Many later got up and headed to the dance floor for movement to the merry Maxwell music.
The Bounty of the Bowl
The script on the invitation began with “Mr. and Mrs. Roderick K. West cordially invite you to attend the 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl President’s Dinner.” It occurred on the Sunday before the football game starting with cocktails that ran for an hour, before moving on for dinner. The location was the Fleur de Lis Room of Restaurant R’evolution in the Royal Sonesta.
While the football teams representing the University of Georgia and the University of Texas were preparing to square off on the field in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, university leaders from both schools joined representatives from the Big 12 Conference, the Southwestern Conference, ESPN and Allstate (that’s Allstate Insurance Company) as guests of the Sugar Bowl Committee, led by the above President Rod West and his wife, Madeline.
Headliners included Allstate Sugar Bowl CEO Paul Hoolahan and Katherine, COO Jeff Hundley and Janine, commissioner of the Southeastern Conference Greg Sankey and Cathy, Commissioner of the Big 12 Conference Bob Bowlsby, and the presidents of the two universities, Dr. Jere Moorhead (Georgia) and Dr. Gregory Fenves (Texas) with wife Carmel. Also, there were the directors of athletics for Georgia in Greg McGarity and Texas in Chris Del Conte, along with their respective wives, Cheryl and Robin. Elizabeth Brady made rounds as the chief marketing officer for Allstate.
From the Sugar Bowl Committee came President-elect Judge Monique Morial with Sandy Leonard, Vice President Ralph Capitelli with Linda, Treasurer Lloyd Frischhertz with Marcelle, Secretary Richard Briede with Doretta, and Chairman of the Sugar Bowl Executive Committee Chuck Lapeyre with Amy. Also, John Sudsbury, director of communications Allstate Sugar Bowl; Football Bowl Association Executive Director Wright Waters; ESPN senior Vice President Peter Derzis; and Larry Jones, COO for Fox Sports.
Butler Jazz Trio provided the noteworthy component and the restaurant, a slew of taste treats.
“Death by Gumbo” figured as the starting “Soup.” Then came the salad of sugar-cured duck ham on roasted beets and lettuces with a cane syrup vinaigrette; a duo of main courses (boneless braised short ribs and speckled trout); and dessert samplers. All found sweet satisfaction in the white chocolate pudding creme brulee and the Turbo Dog chocolate cake.
Two days later, the turf contest had the Texas Longhorns as the winner of the 85th edition of the Sugar Bowl, defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 28-21. Attendees at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome wore their team’s colors (although some “undecideds” sported both) and took in the excitement of the marching bands and the pigskin play.
But during the course of the dinner, the crowd broke bread while enjoying the modern, imaginative reinterpretations of Restaurant R’evolution’s Cajun and Creole cuisine. All the while, everyone made camaraderie with their counterparts the order of the evening.