Maybe a Monarch
A pair of parties, both Carnival capers, determined royalty on the social spot. Monarchy in the immediate making! With such designation, there was no need for months and months spent in preparation. At these two fetes, the Bards of the Bilges and The Arthurians, it was done with random and regal gusto. While the queen at both balls was yet to be decided, the kings were en route to the venues, each one taking a mode of transportation that was different and unique.
King Neptune LXIV of the Bards of the Bilges at the Southern Yacht Club arrived via the Royal Yacht at the seawall. From there, he led his subjects into the ball with much fanfare. On another evening, the Friday before Shrove Tuesday, loveliness and liveliness unfolded Uptown in the Winter Palace on St. Charles Avenue. There, The Arthurians hailed King Arthur of the Round Table and his queen, Guinevere, who was duly surprised and delighted with her selection. For him, the monarchal mode of transportation was the streetcar.
A Royal Roux
At the Southern Yacht Club, the Bards of the Bilges brought too many chefs to the kitchen with this year’s theme “What’s Cookin’ at SYC?” They decided to stew one on and potted their culinary course accordingly.
For decades, the Bards of the Bilges have continued a seasonal frolic with emphasis placed on “fun and hilarity while maintaining enough dignity.” They also want to ensure a good time for the court maids and her majesty.
Whereas King Neptune is intrinsically identified with water, the party planners cleverly incorporated the kitchen-chef theme. As is has done each year, the Bards Opera Ballet Perloo and Messing Around Society were tapped to put on the tableau.
In keeping with the ball’s gourmet gusto, there were decorations appropriate to the theme. More traditional Mardi Gras-oriented decorations of purple, green and gold adorned areas of the clubhouse, as did balloons, flowers and streamers. The royal stage was created for the top “chef,” King Neptune, with due fittings for both royalty and the theme. A past Yacht Club Commodore, he was introduced on the third floor after his dramatic arrival, which was preceded with cannons exchanging “fire” between SYC and the Royal Yacht. Amid the cannon volley, fireworks also highlighted Neptune’s Royal Landing. Following him into the party environs were the maskers and the court. The queen, who had just been selected, was escorted by the Grand Marshal.
His majesty was outfitted in his traditional attire, including a crown and a trident in lieu of a standard scepter. The ladies of the court were foodie fashionable. Mrs. Andrew Eagan, Halley, was the 2019 queen of the Bards of the Bilges with Mrs. Bart Baciagulupi, Brandi; Mrs. Joseph Cardwell, Allison; Mrs. Chip Gardener, Jennifer; Mrs. Nathan Junius, Sarah; Mrs. Gerard Ryder, Meryl; and Mrs. Barton Wax, Sarah, stirring up fun in the court.
How her majesty and the court are decided is an annual tradition with one of the most exciting moments being the designation of the queen. As it has been for many a moon (and meal), identical elegantly wrapped boxes had contents signaling the titles of either “Maid” or, for one, “Queen.” Bracelets inside the boxes for the former designated that status, while the special one with “Queen” engraved on a charm meant monarchy.
Reveling in the social roux and royalty were dozens, including Mrs. G. Shelby Friedrichs, Lori; Mrs. Thomas S. Meric Jr., Mina; Mrs. Richard D. Provensal, Angie; Christie Carney; and Pam Brierre, Jeanne Herman and Lauren Levenson. Also, Mmes. Robert L. Swayze Jr. and Burton E. Benrud, who answer to Alycia and Karen. Most of them and scores more figured on the dance floor hopping up from the tables, where they relished traditional Queen’s Supper fare of grits and grillades, eggs, bacon and, of course, king cake. Then again, maybe it was Neptune cake.
Setting the moves in motion, amidst numerous members dressed as chefs, were the show band BRW. Good gyrations accompanied such hit numbers as “Hey Pocky Way” and “Hold On, I’m Comin'.” Or maybe, “Hold On, I’m Cookin',” because this ever-so animated event provided lots of good tines and became the toque of the town.
Jester in Time
And then the reins came. For the invitation of The Arthurians XL, a glowing silver circle, perhaps a lunar tribute, served as a background for the depicted equine action. Four white horses were charging ahead. Standing astride the two middle ones was a jester, who was clad in yellow and red (and sported a jolly belly). He was masked, wore a jester’s hat and held in his right hand the reins to all four steeds.
Within the Winter Palace, there were several reigns. Recalled from 2018 were the Guinevere, Mrs. Aaron J. Friedman, Devorah “Devie,” and the ladies in waiting, Mmes. Bruce Benjamin Lowry and William Parker Sanders, respectively Shelly Gallender and Catherine Sanders.
This Carnival season, Arthur, his entourage, and the krewe members arrived on the royal streetcar at 8:30 p.m. They were heralded by bagpipes from the Kilts of Many Colours, Merlin, the Royal Jester and the brace of Knights Chamberlain. That vigorous lot then retired to the second floor of the Winter Palace. Descending a short while later, Merlin mingled in the “costume de rigueur” crowd, tapping as ladies in waiting Mrs. George Gattoni, Jann Darcie, and Mrs. Duncan Freidman, Dr. Carly Friedman. Merlin then went on a queenly quest and, after much-excited anticipation, chose Mrs. Thomas Ryan, Dr. Emily Ryan, to reign over the ball with King Arthur. “I was really surprised,” she said a while later as she sat next to the king greeting their subjects. With the ladies selected, the Grand Procession to the thrones followed. In memory of her regal moments, Devie Friedman, Guinevere 2018, was escorted to the throne and presented a bouquet of red roses.
Green garlands containing thousands of tiny white lights hung from the ceiling, while the billiard room was transformed into a dining room with two buffet tables featuring large arrangements of spring flowers by Meade Wenzel. Blossoms in smaller vessels were placed on the mantels in the receptions rooms. As for the vital victuals, Cafe Hope provided a delightful assortment of passed hors d’oeuvres, as well as a scrumptious supper buffet. Two chefs carved roast beef and pork loin.
Warren Greenwood was hailed as the 2019 ball chairman. Other notables — with many of the ladies wearing the interesting krewe favor pin — were Jeanne and Arthur Landry, Mary and Seth Nehrbass, Joan and Alan Sheen, Terry and John Olivier, Melissa and Bruce Gordon, Nancy and Nick Matulich, spouses Jack Stewart and Ann Woodruff, Caroline and Arthur Nead, Sanela and Tripp Frasch, Charlene and Tim Peterson, and Clay Andrews with wife Melissa Smith.
Making their rounds, too, and catching up with the Camelot crowd, were Battle Bell IV, Kelley and George Ellis, Phillip Mollere and Suzanne Parker, spouses Randall Kleinman and Marla Hamilton, Cheryl and Michael Dendy, Hugh Blair and Sally and Bill Reeves, who heeded the dance-floor beckoning of the New Leviathan Oriental Foxtrot Orchestra.
When all was concluded, and in the context of pre-Mardi Gras fun, the unidentified Arthur, Guinevere Emily and ladies in waiting Jann and Carly shone during an evening of surprise and glorious scintillation. Their reigns came!