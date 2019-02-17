Merry Monarchs
There is Nothing Like a Queen
For the recent Nereus ball, and in celebration of 124 years, the krewe aligned itself with aqueous delights and ventured thematically to “South Pacific.” The Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, along with its beloved story and memorable tunes, found a reinterpretation by His Majesty’s Tableau Players as they performed in the Royal Tent on the grounds of the New Orleans Country Club. “There Is Nothing Like a Dame” is always a hit in any staging of the show. And so it was at Nereus.
Miss Heidi Frances Hayne, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clinton Peck Hayne Jr., showed there was “nothing like a queen” as she assumed that regal role. Regal robe, too, in her gown of white silk satin created by Kathleen Van Horn. The bodice was overlaid with lace and heavily encrusted, and the hem was bordered with the same embellished lace.
Royal attire bedecked queen Heidi’s ancestors, John Poitevent and Frank B. Hayne, who reigned as Rex, king of Carnival, in 1893 and 1904, respectively. Her great-great aunt, Emily Poitevent Hayne, was queen of Comus and also of Carnival, reigning as Rex’s royalty in 1923.
Maids of the 2019 court were Misses Laine Roth Kehoe, Madeline Callahan Lacroix, Madeleine Dehaven Landry, Lauren Lee Paysse (the recent queen of Caliphs of Cairo), Chloe Margaret Pelitere, Adeleigh Elizabeth Smith and Catherine Grace Smith. Masters Kermit Louis Roux IV and Rodrigo Ethan Saenz were pages to their majesties. Last year, Miss Elle Colton McLeod, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Evans Martin McLeod, enjoyed the limelight as queen.
In 2017, the in-attendance Miss Charlotte Villars Delery, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Oliver S. Delery Jr., held the Nereus scepter. For the most recent bal masqué, Mr. Delery chaired the court committee with Messrs. Dwight L. Acomb, H. Mark Adams, Alan G. Brackett, Christopher S. Mann, Graham M. Ralston, Michael Q. Walshe Jr. and Charles T. Walsten as vice chairmen. Tim Trapolin was the artist for the colorful invitation and program. Kirk Redmann sang the national anthem with Robert Maxwell leading the Jimmy Maxwell Orchestra.
Miss Anna Sofia Hayne, monarch Heidi’s sister, was seated in the queen’s box along with royal mother Vivienne (in a Terani Couture gown) and the royal grandmother, Mrs. C. Peck Hayne. Others were Ms. Francesca Monachino and Mmes. Thomas A. Hayne, Barry G. Schrimsher (whose maiden name was Heidi Hayne), Alfred W. Brown Jr., Katherine de Montluzin, Hill C. Riddle, Walter Cockerham and Thomas D. Westfeldt II with daughters Mrs. John D. Mills and Mrs. Ryan T. McKinnon. Others special to the queen were Mmes. Edwin D. Dennard, Martha Grimmer, Franklin B. Hayne III, R. Lewis McHenry, Jonathan J. Viola and Patricia Smith. Many wore the attractive krewe favor.
The 10th anniversary Nereus queen, Margaret Hadden Milner, was seated nearby, as were Molly Douglass Hadden, and Mmes. John C. Hadden Jr., William D. Hadden, Evans M. Hadden, Jerome D. Steiner, Douglas W. Tyler, Stephen H. Schonberg, Thomas A. Woods, Oliver S. Delery Jr., John Cressend Schonberg, H. Mark Adams, Alan G. Brackett, Graham M. Ralston, Ralph G. Breaux (who wore the crown 25 years ago as Miss Gretchen Patricia Schonberg) and Ms. Yvette Monju.
Pre- and post-ball socializing occurred in the New Orleans Country Club, where, during the Queen’s Supper Dance, the fathers of queen Heidi and her court presented their daughters to the krewe members and guests. “I had such a wonderful time,” said her majesty as the party momentum revved up, thanks to the high-energy band, BRW. Attendees enjoyed a sumptuous breakfast, including eggs Benedict and crispy bacon, and then darted to the floor for some late-night moves. “How Sweet It Is” made a symbolic statement, as did “We Are Family.”
Osiris Legacy and Levity
In traditional Carnival balls (except for Rex), the king’s name is not revealed, but he plays a major role alongside the beaming queen, who is known to all. At the recent Grand Ball of Osiris in the Royal Tent, guests perused the handsome program by Patricia Hardin in which it was scripted, “Fifty years have passed since the father of our King/Reigned as Osiris ... a family thing.” Further lines of the program’s poem referred to the 50-year queen, Mrs. Henry Leon Sarpy, who reigned as Miss Ann Lee Stephens, and to her 2019 successor, Miss Anna Massey Demmas, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Bartlett Demmas. Last year, Miss Shelby Jane Ottley White, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Bright White, sat on the throne, as her mother had done in 1985 as Miss Virginia Gore Burke.
Maids to her majesty Massey were Misses Kayla Grace Carr, Juliet Eliana Detiveaux Cimini, Larkin McConnell Holtzman, Kristina Britt Johnsen, Lilia Elise Kuhn, Amelie Elizabeth Lagarde, Elizabeth Lynn Lunn, Jessica Carter Schaumberg, Ellen Heidingsfelder Silvia and Madeline Cecelia Zimmer. Misses Elise Marie Landrum, Claire Louise Moffett, Caroline Ott Pitalo, Abigail Jane Rosenberg, Marguerite Conery Schmidt and Marin Elizabeth Trepagnier were princesses of the realm. As pages, the names to note were Masters Blake Tucker Couvillon, Curtis Collins Eustis, Eric Hays Hoffman, John Bennett Lawrence and Alexander Camors Roth.
Messrs. John Peter (Jack) Laborde and Erik Frithjof Johnsen, both former Rexes, chaired the ball with assistance from 10 vice chairmen.
When she appeared before her subjects, monarch Massey was a sure cynosure in a trumpet-silhouette gown by Suzanne St. Paul. Made of silver silk lame with Egyptian themed lace, the royal dress was encrusted with dazzling accents and intricate beading at the neckline and hem. Her Mikimoto pearl and diamond drop earrings were gifts from her maternal grandparents from a trip to Japan.
Likewise, queen Massey’s mother Mrs. Demmas, who also answers to Rayne Bedsole, wore a St. Paul gown. It was of vivid Egyptian blue with gold accents. She was joined in the royal box by daughter Miss Alexandra “Tsana” Demmas; royal grandmothers Mary B. Demmas and Ann Bedsole Holmes; Constance C. Demmas, Judith Oudt, Kara Van de Carr, Kathleen Zucker, Marianne Van Meter, Peggy Gundlach, Diane McConnell, Claudia Tufts and Joy Favor; and Mmes. Charles F. Gay Jr., Banks McClintock, Michael J. McNulty and Andrew Stall.
Applauding all the delights of the gala evening for which the Jimmy Maxwell Orchestra made music were Mmes. James Jaubert Bryan Jr., Eric Adam Hoffman, William Bryan Adams, Kenneth Charles Friend Jr., Gerald W. Barousse Jr., William Boatner Reily IV, Britton Scott Galloway, John Lockwood Ochsner Jr., Richard Villere Kohnke, John Warren Doyle, Geoffrey Powell Snodgrass and Ms. Holly Bryan Adams. Also, Miss Cynthia Callaghan Nelson, the 2017 queen, and Mmes. William Cabell Nelson, Callaghan James McCarthy III, Thomas Edouard Beron, Ralph Owen Brennan, John Peter (Jack) Laborde, William Henry Langenstein III and George Ellsworth Brower II.
The Jeffrey Alan Meckstroth home was the site for the pre-ball reception for the queen and court and their parents, plus very close friends. (In 2016, daughter Shelby Heath Sharp Meckstroth reigned.) Saffron catered and Joan Farrell Mathis cookies were designed with the eye of Ra, symbol of the 2019 Osiris krewe favor. At that time, queen Massey greeted her subjects, expressing her delight. “We had a rehearsal this morning,” she mentioned as the ultimate preparation for her royal role and all of its excitement.
After the glorious masked ball, the Queen’s Supper in the New Orleans Country Club amassed hundreds of festive folks, who ate breakfast, finished by king cake; admired the beautiful flowers by Perfect Presentations; and got a groove on to the music of an Atlanta dance band called, appropriately, The Time of Your Life. And for Massey, it was.